WATCH: Gary Woodland Clatters Fence With Golf Ball At Open Championship

Conditions at The Open haven't gone into full Links mode yet, but certainly the wind is beginning to pick up and has been causing some drama as it continues to blow at a steady 20mph.

One of the prime examples of the wind causing havoc has been on the very opening hole, where players have seen the majority of their tee shots fly left of the fairway, with spectators regularly hearing shouts of "fore!"

Next to the first, running to the left of it, is the par 5 18th. Between the two holes is a metal fence which has been seeing a lot more action than first thought, especially when Gary Woodland's golf ball clattered into it following his second shot during the opening round on Thursday.

Caddie: "Gary, I assure you the fairway wood won't hit the fence..."🫣🫠#TheOpen pic.twitter.com/QjfwMGipbSJuly 21, 2023 See more

In a video first posted by Sounder Golf, Woodland is seen setting up to his golf ball on the 18th whilst left of the fence. Famed for his ability to hit stingers, shots that barely rise above the ground, it was perhaps slightly risky for the American to be striking a fairway wood, but who am I to tell a US Open winner what to do!

Anyway, after striking his fairway wood, the ball is seen colliding into the metal fence, with the spectators near taking a dive back as it's unclear where it's actually gone. Woodland, who also jumps slightly, looks around for any sign, with it then becoming clear that it has finished 83-yards ahead of him, still in the rough.

In the end, the 39-year-old would do well to save par, despite going long and right with his third shot. However, the incident caused one of Woodland's fellow PGA Tour pros to sarcastically react...

Taking to Twitter, Michael Kim, who fired rounds of 75 and 73 to miss the cut at Royal Liverpool, responded to the video, writing: "Apparently to get relief, he needed to be within 4 yards of the fence but he was 6 yds so he was not allowed a drop. As @KylePorterCBS would say: Normal sport."

According to the Sky Sports broadcast, players can get relief from the fence if their ball comes to rest inside four clubs length of it. If the ball doesn't, then they must play it as it lies and, in the case of Woodland, that is exactly what happened.

Currently, it is unclear as to whether the fence line will change, but one thing that has changed already this tournament is the way the bunkers have been raked. On Friday morning, The R&A instructed greenkeepers to flatten the floor of the bunkers in tournament preparation, meaning golf balls would be more likely to get trapped in the corners, as opposed to them rolling up to the faces. This came after a number of players made comments on Thursday.