'Guy Is A Golf Sicko' Pro Details Round With Phil Mickelson

PGA Tour player Micheal Kim has given an insight into what it was like to once play a round with Phil Mickelson, calling the six-time Major champion a 'golf sicko'.

Despite being 10 shots off the lead after carding a 75 in his third round at the PGA Championship, the 52-year-old made history yesterday at the tournament, after he joined an illustrious group of players to make his 100th cut at Major championships.

It is a remarkable achievement for Mickelson and is made even more special noting that the left-hander, who joined LIV Golf in in 2022, has made just 119 Major starts since he turned pro in 1992.

Having won three green jackets, an Open Championship and conquering the PGA Championship twice, Mickelson is renowned for his love of the sport and his determination to win, and he has been lauded for his commitment to the game by one of his former playing partners.

Writing on twitter, Kim, who played with Mickelson at the Farmers Insurance open during COVID, praised the former PGA Tour golfer for his desire to continue to improve.

"Played with Phil during Covid Farmers," Kim, who is currently ranked 88th in the FedEx Cup standings, said.

"What stood out was, after all these years he was still grinding out pars even when we were in 50th place.

"He was so into the round. Nobody was there, still gave fist pumps and his trademark tip of the cap when the three volunteers clapped for a good shot."

Mickelson and Kim would both finish one-over-par T53 at the 2021 tournament after battling the notoriously difficult Torrey Pines golf course.

Mickelson would actually only make one top-10 finish in 23 appearances that season, which was his remarkable win at the PGA Championship, that didn't come too long after the Farmers Insurance Open.

But Kim was enamoured by Mickelson's dedication and love of the game, interestingly noting how he interacted with his caddie throughout their round.

"He loves to play golf," he added. "During weeks off, he plays constantly and will play you for whatever on the course."

"Had his coach on the bag and was constantly talking about the things he was feeling and what was working and not working.

"Basically guy is a golf sicko."

Mickelson dazzled recently at the Masters, showing he certainly still has what it takes to win Major championships, climbing the leaderboard with a sensational final round 65 to finish T2 at Augusta.

And reflecting on his remarkable achievement this weekend, Mickelson said he was grateful for the chance to play in such historic events.

"It shows that I've had a lot of great experiences in the game of golf and that I've had a lot of great years and opportunities and I guess life experiences; playing in these tournaments is something I'm very appreciative of," he said.

"I mean, it just shows how old I am, I guess, and how many years I've been playing.

"But it's been really fun to participate in so many great events and play well in them."