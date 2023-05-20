'Guy Is A Golf Sicko' Pro Details Round With Phil Mickelson
PGA Tour player Michael Kim has unveiled what it was like to play a round with the six-time Major winner.
PGA Tour player Micheal Kim has given an insight into what it was like to once play a round with Phil Mickelson, calling the six-time Major champion a 'golf sicko'.
Despite being 10 shots off the lead after carding a 75 in his third round at the PGA Championship, the 52-year-old made history yesterday at the tournament, after he joined an illustrious group of players to make his 100th cut at Major championships.
It is a remarkable achievement for Mickelson and is made even more special noting that the left-hander, who joined LIV Golf in in 2022, has made just 119 Major starts since he turned pro in 1992.
Having won three green jackets, an Open Championship and conquering the PGA Championship twice, Mickelson is renowned for his love of the sport and his determination to win, and he has been lauded for his commitment to the game by one of his former playing partners.
Writing on twitter, Kim, who played with Mickelson at the Farmers Insurance open during COVID, praised the former PGA Tour golfer for his desire to continue to improve.
"Played with Phil during Covid Farmers," Kim, who is currently ranked 88th in the FedEx Cup standings, said.
"What stood out was, after all these years he was still grinding out pars even when we were in 50th place.
"He was so into the round. Nobody was there, still gave fist pumps and his trademark tip of the cap when the three volunteers clapped for a good shot."
Mickelson and Kim would both finish one-over-par T53 at the 2021 tournament after battling the notoriously difficult Torrey Pines golf course.
Played with Phil during Covid farmers. What stood out was-After all these years he was still GRINDING out pars even when we were in 50th place. -He was so into the round. Nobody was there, still gave fist pumps and his trademark tip of the cap when the three volunteers clapped…May 20, 2023
Mickelson would actually only make one top-10 finish in 23 appearances that season, which was his remarkable win at the PGA Championship, that didn't come too long after the Farmers Insurance Open.
But Kim was enamoured by Mickelson's dedication and love of the game, interestingly noting how he interacted with his caddie throughout their round.
"He loves to play golf," he added. "During weeks off, he plays constantly and will play you for whatever on the course."
"Had his coach on the bag and was constantly talking about the things he was feeling and what was working and not working.
"Basically guy is a golf sicko."
Mickelson dazzled recently at the Masters, showing he certainly still has what it takes to win Major championships, climbing the leaderboard with a sensational final round 65 to finish T2 at Augusta.
And reflecting on his remarkable achievement this weekend, Mickelson said he was grateful for the chance to play in such historic events.
"It shows that I've had a lot of great experiences in the game of golf and that I've had a lot of great years and opportunities and I guess life experiences; playing in these tournaments is something I'm very appreciative of," he said.
"I mean, it just shows how old I am, I guess, and how many years I've been playing.
"But it's been really fun to participate in so many great events and play well in them."
Ed has been playing golf for as long as he can remember and is obsessive about the sport. He is regularly sought after by family members and friends for advice on what equipment to buy and uses his background, having written extensively on golf in the past, to produce equipment orientated content for Golf Monthly.
Having obtained a Masters in Law with Medicine from the University of Liverpool, Ed has recently changed paths into journalism and just last year achieved his NCTJ Sports Journalism Diploma with the Press Association.
He has written for a variety of media outlets over the years and has interviewed some big names in sport, including Premier League managers, All Blacks Coaches and Grand Slam tennis superstars. He has also worked on some huge sporting events, including the 2021 Australian Open and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. And when he's not writing for Golf Monthly, you'll find him producing news and feature articles for the MailOnline's sports desk, where he covers everything from football to rugby union.
During his weekends off, you'll likely find Ed heading out for a round at one of his local golf clubs with his friends, and was, up until recently, a member at the Leatherhead Golf Club in Surrey. Ed also plays the saxophone, can tell you some pretty terrible dad jokes and can knock up a very tasty carbonara!
-
-
'We Had Seven Towels In The Bag Today' - Pro Describes Brutal PGA Championship Conditions
The conditions at Oak Hill were less than favourable, with the rain causing havoc
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Players Get Angry At PGA Championship As Pro Launches Driver And Rahm Smashes Microphone
Tempers were beginning to fray at Oak Hill, as players showed visible emotion on Saturday
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
'Classless' And 'Uncalled For' DeChambeau And Koepka Booed By Fans At PGA Championship
The LIV duo received an unsavoury reception from the fans on the 1st tee at Oak Hill
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Tour Pro Given Penalty After Ball Overhangs Hole For More Than 10 Seconds
Lee Hodges' ball was overhanging the hole for more than 10 seconds before it dropped at the PGA Championship, resulting in a one-stroke penalty
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Sergio Garcia One Of LIV Golf Players Set For US Open Qualifying
The Spaniard will attempt to qualify for the 2023 US Open to ensure he doesn't set an unwanted record
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
Did Bryson DeChambeau Aim A Ryder Cup Dig At The PGA Of America?
The American was spotted taking shelter under the iconic Ryder Cup logo on Friday at the PGA Championship
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
Phil Mickelson Reaches Remarkable Major Milestone At PGA Championship
The left-hander made the cut at a Major for the 100th time at Oak Hill Country Club
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
PGA Championship Saturday Leaderboard, Tee Times, Live Updates - Conners Leads, McIlroy Makes Move
Moving day at the PGA Championship is hotting up, even if the weather isn't. These are brutal conditions in New York
By Thomas Patrick Clarke • Last updated
-
LIV Golf Leaderboard After Day Two At The PGA Championship
How are the LIV players getting on at the halfway mark of the second men's Major of 2023?
By Elliott Heath • Last updated
-
PGA Championship 2023 Leaderboard, Round 2 Tee Times and Live Updates: Three-Way Tie At Halfway Stage
Scheffler, Conners and Hovland share the lead at Oak Hill heading into the weekend with a host of big names tucked in behind
By Thomas Patrick Clarke • Last updated