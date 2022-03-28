WATCH: Dustin Johnson Nearly Takes Out DeChambeau And Caddie
The former World No.1 accidentally came close to hitting DeChambeau and his caddie on the practice green
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Dustin Johnson nearly hit Bryson DeChambeau and his caddie by accident with a pitch shot during a practice session at the WGC-Match Play this weekend.
A fan video posted on Instagram showed Johnson strike a head-height pitch shot before quickly realising DeChambeau and his caddie Brian Zeigler were directly in line of the shot.
DJ let out a "woah, heads up!" before Bryson jokingly asked: "Are you trying to take out my other hip?" Johnson replied with "Tried to."
The Golfing Scientist only returned from injury last week after being sidelined with hand and hip problems.
Watch the video:
A post shared by Prime Time Golf (@primetimegolf_)
A photo posted by on
Dustin Johnson went on to finish fourth at the WGC-Match Play after making it to the final day before losing to winner Scottie Scheffler in the semi-finals and then Corey Conners in the consolation match. He won five consecutive matches prior to the final day versus Mackenzie Hughes, Matthew Wolff, Max Homa, Richard Bland and Brooks Koepka.
He moved back up to eighth in the Official World Golf Ranking in a positive week for his continuing form. The former World No.1 and two-time Major champion recently posted a 63 in the final round of the Players Championship to finish T9th. He now has three top-10s from six starts in 2022, including a T8th at the Saudi International.
The 37-year-old heads to Augusta National next week to attempt to win a second Green Jacket after winning Major number two in November 2020's delayed Masters.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered three Open Championships on-site including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats between 3-5. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: Titleist 818H2
Irons: Honma TR20B
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Best Garmin Golf Deals - save on some of the best golf GPS technology
From watches to launch monitors, we look at some of the best deals on Garmin products in this piece.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Stuburt Thermal Gloves Review
In this Stuburt Thermal gloves review, Tom Clarke offers his performance verdict
By Tom Clarke • Published