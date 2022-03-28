WATCH: Dustin Johnson Nearly Takes Out DeChambeau And Caddie

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Dustin Johnson nearly hit Bryson DeChambeau and his caddie by accident with a pitch shot during a practice session at the WGC-Match Play this weekend.

A fan video posted on Instagram showed Johnson strike a head-height pitch shot before quickly realising DeChambeau and his caddie Brian Zeigler were directly in line of the shot.

DJ let out a "woah, heads up!" before Bryson jokingly asked: "Are you trying to take out my other hip?" Johnson replied with "Tried to."

The Golfing Scientist only returned from injury last week after being sidelined with hand and hip problems.

Watch the video:

Dustin Johnson went on to finish fourth at the WGC-Match Play after making it to the final day before losing to winner Scottie Scheffler in the semi-finals and then Corey Conners in the consolation match. He won five consecutive matches prior to the final day versus Mackenzie Hughes, Matthew Wolff, Max Homa, Richard Bland and Brooks Koepka.

He moved back up to eighth in the Official World Golf Ranking in a positive week for his continuing form. The former World No.1 and two-time Major champion recently posted a 63 in the final round of the Players Championship to finish T9th. He now has three top-10s from six starts in 2022, including a T8th at the Saudi International.

The 37-year-old heads to Augusta National next week to attempt to win a second Green Jacket after winning Major number two in November 2020's delayed Masters.