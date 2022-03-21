Dustin Johnson Drops Out Of World's Top 10 For The First Time In Seven Years

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Dustin Johnson has arguably been the most consistent golfer over the past two decades. Racking up 24 PGA Tour titles in a 14-year period, he has accumulated $75 million in career earnings and spent over 130 weeks as the number one golfer in the world.

Along with his titles, the 37-year-old has also never dropped outside the world's top-10 since 2015. That is until now as, following Sam Burns' victory at the Valspar Championship, DJ will fall to number 11 in the standings, something we have not seen in over seven years!

If we were to look at the rankings, Johnson actually moved into the world's top-10 following his victory at the WGC-Cadillac Championship, a tournament that he won by just one shot over JB Holmes on the 8th March 2015.

Since then, the American has been a dominant force within the game of golf, picking up titles on a regular basis. However, on the 21st March 2022, he is expected to drop out of the top-10 bubble, with Burns set to replace him.

Although Johnson is unlikely to be bothered by this, it does demonstrate the crop of young talent that golf currently possesses, with the world's top-3 combining for an average age of just 25.

Not only has Johnson dropped down the rankings, but his fellow countryman and Ryder Cup teammate, Brooks Koepka, is also expected to drop outside the world's top-20! Which is staggering considering he is a four-time major champion.

Koepka has previously showed dismay about his world ranking though. Back in February, the four-time major champion stated that: "It's embarrassing to be 20th." However "a lot of it has to do with injury. I've been hurt, on the sidelines, not playing, playing through injury, you can't compete with guys out here."

Another player is Justin Thomas, who only recently stated that he is, "p****d off with his world ranking placement."

Despite being in the world's top-10, the American said: "To be perfectly honest, it p****s me off where I am in the World Ranking. But it just goes to show the level of golf that's being played. I clearly have not won very many golf tournaments in the last two years, year and a half, at least, from other parts of my career, but I've played some pretty damn good golf and it's just, if you're not winning tournaments you're getting lapped right now and that's just the way that it is."