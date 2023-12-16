Viktor Hovland Reveals Plans For Opening Months Of New PGA Tour Season Amid LIV Golf Speculation

Viktor Hovland has revealed his PGA Tour schedule for the start of the 2024 season, seemingly quelling any rumours he may be making a surprise move to LIV Golf.

Hovland enjoyed a stellar season on the PGA Tour last year, winning at the Memorial Tournament before claiming back-to-back victories in the FedEx Cup playoffs to take home the Tour Championship at East Lake.

The World No.4 has enjoyed a quiet off-season since the Ryder Cup, playing just twice at the DP World Tour Championship and Hero World Challenge. Following Jon Rahm's big-money move to LIV Golf, rumours had begun to swirl linking the Norwegian with a shock move to LIV.

However, the 26-year-old has seemingly shut down those rumours as he discussed his PGA Tour plans for the opening months of the new season.

Speaking to Espen Blaker on Discovery's golf podcast, FORE, Hovland confirmed PGA Tour reports that he will begin his season at The Sentry in Hawaii in early January.

Unlike previous years, though, the Norwegian said he won't be heading out to the Middle East afterwards for the early-season DP World Tour events in Dubai and the UAE.

"I think there will be fewer European Tour tournaments for me this year. I know Rory McIlroy and some others will be playing in Dubai, but it's probably at the expense of other tournaments in the United States," he said.

The six-time PGA Tour winner will ramp up his schedule significantly in February as he plays the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, WM Phoenix Open and Genesis Invitational in consecutive weeks. The Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in particular, should see a significantly strengthened field this year after it was made a signature event for the first time.

In March, Hovland will then play the Arnold Palmer Invitational as well as the Players Championship as he gears up for The Masters the following month.

The Norwegian is the reigning FedEx Cup champion (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hovland is one of several high-profile players to announce some of their early-season plans for 2024. Tony Finau recently confirmed his commitment to the Sentry in January which, alongside a public statement on Instagram, put to bed any rumours that the American was heading to LIV.

Tyrrell Hatton was another linked with a move to join Rahm on the 54-hole circuit, but the Englishman has since been confirmed in the field for the Dubai Desert Classic and the Sony Open, seemingly ruling out a move for the 32-year-old.