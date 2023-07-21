Viktor Hovland Dazzles Hoylake With More Eye-Catching J Lindeberg Outfits
Find out exactly what the Norwegian is wearing at The Open - and how you can get it
Autograph hunters at the 151st Open Championship will have no trouble tracking down Viktor Hovland, with the Norwegian star sporting his usual colourful collection of J.Lindeberg clothing.
The 25-year-old has a history of wearing bright outfits, and it’s been no different so far at Royal Liverpool. If anything, his golf apparel is getting even louder.
Hovland begun his quest for a first Major Championship title yesterday in a vibrant pink polo shirt, but on Friday, J.Lindeberg, a brand that produces some of the best designer golf clothing, had him in the Jones crew neck sweater in ‘Bright Aqua’.
The four-time PGA Tour winner has always worn the colourful gear with a smile on his face, and has even laughed off questions about the attire he wears.
When asked about the orange polo shirt he wore at the PGA Championship and its unique styling, Hovland said that he usually goes for a more understated look.
“I wear a lot of gray, black, and that's about it,” said this season’s Memorial champion. “Well, J.Lindeberg, they give me this stuff and pay me money to do so, so I just show up and wear what they want me to wear," he added.
Unfortunately for Hovland, one of his items of clothing would have needed to go on a hot wash after yesterday’s round, after a bird sent droppings down on him just as he was about to play a shot.
A bird just pooped on Hovland…That’s good luck!🙏⛳️ #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/tSORROlj4SJuly 20, 2023
Hovland, who shot a one-under-par 70 on Thursday, is not the only one in the Open field to be wearing J.Lindeberg. England’s Matt Wallace is also wearing some lively styles, which haven’t escaped attention.
Seems quite appropriate on Tour De France week @mattsjwallace When the scripters send this one through for Friday 🤦🏽♂️😢 pic.twitter.com/ed3ADguaqXJuly 21, 2023
“Seems quite appropriate on Tour De France week,” Lee Westwood, said in a good-humoured Tweet that mentioned Wallace.
Hovland will be well used to such comments and attention having worn a series of eye-catching outfits already this season.
J.Lindeberg designed a spectacular Azalea themed shirt during for his first round at the Masters, before providing him with a bold 'Sunrise' golf top at the PGA Championship.
J.Lindeberg Crew Neck Sweater | £109 at Scottsdale
Viktor Hovland is vying to win his first Major this week at the Open Championship, and he could do it in style, with the Norwegian wearing this colourful jumper from J.Lindeberg.
Should Hovland make the cut at The Open, you can expect to see him wearing one or two interesting garments on the weekend.
If the talented young star goes on to lift the Claret Jug, we may well see him do so wearing a 'White Miami' shirt, that comes with a white base with pink and blue 'JL' logos emblazoned on it, which the Swedish apparel brand says will “bring the flavours of the Florida city to the golf course”.
J.Lindeberg Tour Tech Print - Pink Bridge Golf Shirt | $84 at Golf Poser
Another eye-catching golf top, the 'White Miami' shirt that has been designed to 'bring the flavour of the Florida city to the golf course'.
According to J.Lindeberg's website, he's also due to to wear a white, pink and blue top that has an eighties style. The weather forecast at The Open may be looking dull for the weekend, but Hovland's clothing is sure to brighten up the course.
