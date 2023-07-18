The Eye-Catching J Lindeberg Shirts Viktor Hovland Will Wear At The Open

J.Lindeberg have unveiled the eye-popping shirts that Viktor Hovland will be wearing at the 2023 Open Championship.

The 25-year-old has recently been sporting some of the most colorful designs on the PGA Tour which have polarized opinions and sparked much debate on social media.

But it appears his apparel supplier are looking to continue to dress him in bright golf gear, with J.Lindeberg opting for a pink theme at Royal Liverpool this week.

🚨#LOOK: Viktor Hovland’s bold Open Championship fashion 👀 @TrackingHovland pic.twitter.com/aw5QB3GbimJuly 18, 2023 See more

That will notably see the Memorial champion wear a dazzling white pink and blue top that has an 80s feel to it and will certainly catch the attention of many throughout the golfing world.

Hovland has also been scripted to put on a very similar 'White Miami' shirt, that comes with a white base with pink and blue 'JL' logos emblazoned on it, which the Sweedish apparel brand say is said to "bring the flavours of the Florida city to the golf course".

While it's unclear which days the Norwegian will be sporting both of these tops, we do know that he'll be wearing an 'Aqua Green' polo with navy trousers on Friday, and a Flamingo pink shirt with black trousers on Sunday.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It comes as J.Lindeberg caught the attention of the golfing world this season by dressing Hovland in a spectacular Azalea themed shirt during his first round at the Masters, before providing him with a bold 'Sunrise' golf top at the PGA Championship.

He was also seen wearing a J.Lindeberg Rolf Hybrid Knit Jacket on Thursday at Oak Hill with that jacket in particular causing a stir on social media thanks to its navy and orange colorway.

(Image credit: J.Lindeberg)

When asked about the orange shirt he wore at the PGA Championship and its styling, the Norwegian admitted that he usually goes for a more understated look.

"I wear a lot of gray, black, and that's about it," he said, speaking on his usual outfit choices.

"Well, J.Lindeberg, they give me this stuff and pay me money to do so, so I just show up and wear what they want me to wear," he added.

J.Lindeberg Special Tour Tech Print Golf Shirt | $100 at Golf Poser Viktor Hovland is vying to win his first Major this week at the Open Championship, and he could do it in style, with the Norwegian set to wear this vibrant polo shirt from J.Lindeberg.

The equipment manufacturer is known for producing some of the best golf polo shirts in the business and sponsor several professionals on the tour including Matt Wallace and Camilo Villegas.

Hovland, meanwhile, has also recently been seen wearing a pair of Puma Ignite Articulate golf shoes for the first time in his career, another excellent pair of golf sneakers that features on our guide to the best golf shoes.

He'll be hoping he can claim his first Major title in style this week, with the Norwegian coming into the tournament off the back of a T25 finish at the Genesis Scottish Open.