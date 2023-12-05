Victor Dubuisson Retires After Withdrawing From LIV Golf Qualifier
The 2014 Ryder Cup winner has announced his retirement in an interview with L'Equipe
Former Ryder Cup winner Victor Dubuisson has announced his retirement.
The Frenchman, who was part of the victorious European team at the 2014 biennial match at Gleneagles, revealed he was quitting the game after 13 years as a professional in an interview with French sports publication L’Equipe.
He said: "It's life, for me it's not an end. I started from nothing, so I'm extremely satisfied with what I've done. I still see myself as a little kid with my little bag and my Decathlon clubs. I was not predestined to have this career at all."
As well as his Ryder Cup triumph, where he contributed 2.5 points to Paul McGinley’s team from his three matches, Dubuisson also finished in the top 10 of the PGA Championship and The Open in the same year. He won twice on the DP World Tour, too, in 2013 and 2015, and climbed to a career-high World No.15 the year after his Ryder Cup appearance.
Recent years have not been as successful for a mercurial talent, though, and, despite enormous potential, he has now tumbled to 1,035th in the world rankings not helped by three withdrawals and as many missed cuts from eight DP World Tour appearances this year.
It had appeared Dubuisson was about to try and revive his career with an appearance at the LIV Golf Promotions qualifier, which takes place at Abu Dhabi Golf Club later this week. That event will hand cards to the lucrative circuit to the top three. However, along with Chase Koepka, he withdrew from it earlier in the week.
Despite Dubuisson’s decline in fortunes in recent years, he insisted he was happy with his career.
He said: “Many people will say that I could have done more and that I could have been world number one. But I'm more than happy with it. I don't live in regret all the time. When I look behind me, where I started and where I am, I can tell you that I am very happy."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
LIV Golf Captains Sergio Garcia And Joaquin Niemann Trade Players
Fireballs GC player David Puig and Torque GC's Carlos Ortiz are heading in opposite directions ahead of the 2024 season
By Mike Hall Published
-
Jon Rahm Not Listed In Field For PGA Tour Title Defence
The Spaniard was not among the list of players confirmed for the January event during a media day
By Mike Hall Published