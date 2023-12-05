Victor Dubuisson Retires After Withdrawing From LIV Golf Qualifier

Former Ryder Cup winner Victor Dubuisson has announced his retirement.

The Frenchman, who was part of the victorious European team at the 2014 biennial match at Gleneagles, revealed he was quitting the game after 13 years as a professional in an interview with French sports publication L’Equipe.

He said: "It's life, for me it's not an end. I started from nothing, so I'm extremely satisfied with what I've done. I still see myself as a little kid with my little bag and my Decathlon clubs. I was not predestined to have this career at all."

As well as his Ryder Cup triumph, where he contributed 2.5 points to Paul McGinley’s team from his three matches, Dubuisson also finished in the top 10 of the PGA Championship and The Open in the same year. He won twice on the DP World Tour, too, in 2013 and 2015, and climbed to a career-high World No.15 the year after his Ryder Cup appearance.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Recent years have not been as successful for a mercurial talent, though, and, despite enormous potential, he has now tumbled to 1,035th in the world rankings not helped by three withdrawals and as many missed cuts from eight DP World Tour appearances this year.

It had appeared Dubuisson was about to try and revive his career with an appearance at the LIV Golf Promotions qualifier, which takes place at Abu Dhabi Golf Club later this week. That event will hand cards to the lucrative circuit to the top three. However, along with Chase Koepka, he withdrew from it earlier in the week.

Despite Dubuisson’s decline in fortunes in recent years, he insisted he was happy with his career.

He said: “Many people will say that I could have done more and that I could have been world number one. But I'm more than happy with it. I don't live in regret all the time. When I look behind me, where I started and where I am, I can tell you that I am very happy."