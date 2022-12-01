'Very Little Class' - Sergio Garcia On Certain European Ryder Cup Players

Sergio Garcia’s Ryder Cup future is still to be decided, with the Spaniard admitting that he doesn’t know whether or not he will be able to qualify for the 2023 edition during a recent interview with Spanish outlet Marca.

The 42-year-old missed the deadline to enter October’s Mallorca Open and to qualify for the biennial competition, players must tee it up in a minimum of four events, including one in their homeland and with the Mallorca Open clashing with LIV Golf’s final event in Doral, Garcia failed to register.

“I honestly don't know,” Garcia told Marca regarding if Ryder Cup options are still zero. “First because I didn't play the minimum number of tournaments last year and I don't think I can qualify. But as I said at the time, I don't know if I want to be part of the team.”

His decision might have been swayed by Rory McIlroy – who was a good friend of Garcia’s – saying he feels that the golfers who have joined LIV shouldn’t play at the Ryder Cup and the former Masters winner doesn’t want to play in the team if he can’t be himself.

Garcia is the Ryder Cup's record points scorer (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Because if there are three or four who if I'm there will be looking at me badly and do not want me there ... What do I bring to the team?,” said Garcia. “I really want to be there to be me, to be the Sergio who plays the Ryder, who loves and who puts an arm over everyone's shoulder to help.

“And if then you have people there who because you have decided to go to another Tour you are no longer their friend, you are the bad one, you are the one such or that, that has disappointed me and has taught me that really those people who thought they were friends of mine are not.

“Jon [Rahm] is not one of them, but there are others who have shown very little class."

Garcia also defended LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman amid recent comments from McIlroy and Tiger Woods saying he should resign from the position.

“Greg Norman is our CEO, and we support him. We would all like us to be able to reach an agreement. There are people who have been able to do poorly in both places, but it seems that there are only bad guys on one side."

The Spaniard is currently recovering from a meniscus operation, and he will be eying a return to action at the LIV opener on February 24 at El Camaleon Golf Club in Mexico.

*Quotes translated from Spanish

