The final event of the Florida Swing is set up to be an interesting watch over the weekend, with Jacob Bridgeman leading a number of big names.

After 36 holes at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course, the American is six-under-par and ahead of Ryder Cup stars and Major winners, with Bridgeman searching for a first PGA Tour title.

Bridgeman currently has one top 10 finish in 40 starts on the PGA Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

One shot behind the 25-year-old are Viktor Hovland, Ryo Hisatsune and Byeong Hun An, with all three men sitting at five-under going into the weekend.

Along with the trio, Major winners Shane Lowry and Xander Schauffele are just two of the four names in a share of fifth at four-under, as a total of 39 names sit within six shots of leader, Bridgeman.

The leaders head out at 2.00pm local time (EDT) and, with a number of names in pursuit, Moving Day at the Copperhead Course is set to throw up yet more drama as players vie for a share of the $8.7 million tournament purse.

Hovland is one of the big names in contention going into the weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

Check out the full tee times for round three of the Valspar Championship below:

Valspar Championship Tee Times - Round Three

EDT/GMT

