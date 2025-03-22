Valspar Championship Tee Times - Round Three
Jacob Bridgeman leads a number of big names going into the weekend of the Valspar Championship, with the American searching for a maiden PGA Tour title
The final event of the Florida Swing is set up to be an interesting watch over the weekend, with Jacob Bridgeman leading a number of big names.
After 36 holes at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course, the American is six-under-par and ahead of Ryder Cup stars and Major winners, with Bridgeman searching for a first PGA Tour title.
One shot behind the 25-year-old are Viktor Hovland, Ryo Hisatsune and Byeong Hun An, with all three men sitting at five-under going into the weekend.
Along with the trio, Major winners Shane Lowry and Xander Schauffele are just two of the four names in a share of fifth at four-under, as a total of 39 names sit within six shots of leader, Bridgeman.
The leaders head out at 2.00pm local time (EDT) and, with a number of names in pursuit, Moving Day at the Copperhead Course is set to throw up yet more drama as players vie for a share of the $8.7 million tournament purse.
Check out the full tee times for round three of the Valspar Championship below:
EDT/GMT
- 7.30am (11.30am): Neal Shipley, Mason Andersen
- 7.39am (11.39am): Thorbjorn Olesen, Steven Fisk
- 7.48am (11.48am): Patrick Fishburn, Adam Scott
- 7.57am (11.57am): Michael Kim, Matti Schmid
- 8.06am (12.06pm): Antoine Rozner, Will Chandler
- 8.15am (12.15pm): Brandt Snedeker, Jesper Svensson
- 8.24am (12.24pm): Camilo Villegas, Mackenzie Hughes
- 8.33am (12.33pm): Rafael Campos, John Pak
- 8.42am (12.42pm): Danny Willett, Eric Cole
- 8.51am (12.51pm): Ryan Gerard, Braden Thornberry
- 9.05am (1.05pm): Matt McCarty, Luke Clanton (a)
- 9.15am (1.15pm): Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth
- 9.25am (1.25pm): Nate Lashley, Luke List
- 9.35am (1.35pm): C.T. Pan, Kaito Onishi
- 9.45am (1.45pm): Thomas Detry, Tommy Fleetwood
- 9.55am (1.55pm): Ryan Fox, Stephan Jaeger
- 10.05am (2.05pm): Chandler Phillips, Kevin Kisner
- 10.15am (2.15pm): Doug Ghim, Noah Goodwin
- 10.30am (2.30pm): Sami Valimaki, Seamus Power
- 10.40am (2.40pm): Mark Hubbard, Aaron Baddeley
- 10.50am (2.50pm): Matthieu Pavon, Gary Woodland
- 11.00am (3.00pm): Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Kris Ventura
- 11.10am (3.10pm): Henrik Norlander, Max McGreevy
- 11.20am (3.20pm): Andrew Novak, David Lipsky
- 11.30am (3.30pm): Sahith Theegala, Lucas Glover
- 11.40am (3.40pm): Bud Cauley, Sam Ryder
- 11.55am (3.55pm): Joe Highsmith, Beau Hossler
- 12.05pm (4.05pm): Billy Horschel, Nico Echavarria
- 12.15pm (4.15pm): Kevin Yu, Tom Kim
- 12.25pm (4.25pm): Keith Mitchell, Sepp Straka
- 12.35pm (4.35pm): J.T. Poston, Mac Meissner
- 12.45pm (4.45pm): Will Zalatoris, Corey Conners
- 12.55pm (4.55pm): Ricky Castillo, Sam Stevens
- 1.05pm (5.05pm): Emiliano Grillo, Victor Perez
- 1.20pm (5.20pm): Davis Riley, Harry Hall
- 1.30pm (5.30pm): Xander Schauffele, Jeremy Paul
- 1.40pm (5.40pm): Shane Lowry, Kevin Velo
- 1.50pm (5.50pm): Ryo Hisatsune, Byeong Hun An
- 2.00pm (6.00pm): Jacob Bridgeman, Viktor Hovland
-
