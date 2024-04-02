Valero Texas Open Tee Times - Rounds One And Two
Rory McIlroy is grouped with Rickie Fowler and Tommy Fleetwood for the first two rounds of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio
The final PGA Tour event before the The Masters takes place at TPC San Antonio.
Given the tournament's proximity to the first Major of the year, it's no surprise that there are some of the world's biggest names in the field, despite it not being one of the PGA Tour's signature events.
Much of the attention will be on World No.2 Rory McIlroy, who is looking for his first PGA Tour win since last year's Genesis Scottish Open, which was co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour.
Surely the priority for McIlroy this week, though, will be to ensure he's in the best possible shape heading into his 16th attempt to claim a maiden title at Augusta National.
The four-time Major winner is in a strong group in the opening two rounds as he makes his final preparations in his latest bid to complete a career Grand Slam. He plays alongside 2023 Ryder Cup teammate Tommy Fleetwood and a player who was on the opposing Team USA at the Marco Simone match, Rickie Fowler.
The three get their first round underway at 2.08pm ET (7.08pm BST), with a start of 8.53am ET (1.53pm BST) in the second round.
Elsewhere, three Major winners are grouped together - The Open champion Brian Harman, 2022 US Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick and Adam Scott, who won The Masters in 2013. The group begins at 9.04am ET (2.04pm BST) on Thursday with a 2.19pm ET (7.19pm BST) start on Friday.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Another group with three Major winners sees 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama line up alongside Jordan Spieth, who has three Major titles, and 2009 US Open champion Lucas Glover. The three begin at 2.19pm ET (7.19pm BST) on Thursday with a tee time of 9.04am ET (2.04pm BST) on Friday.
Two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa is also playing, and he's been grouped with defending champion Corey Conners and World No.10 Max Homa. The three go out at 8.53am ET (1.53pm BST) in the first round, with a 2.08pm ET (7.08pm BST) tee time in the second round.
Below are the tee times and groupings for the first two rounds of the Valero Texas Open.
Valero Texas Open - Notable Groups
ET (BST)
Round One
- 8.53am (1.53pm): Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners, Max Homa
- 9.04am (2.04pm): Brian Harman, Matt Fitzpatrick, Adam Scott
- 2.08pm (7.08pm): Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood
- 2.19pm (7.19pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Lucas Glover, Jordan Spieth
Round Two
- 8.53am (1.53pm): Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood
- 9.04am (2.04pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Lucas Glover, Jordan Spieth
- 2.08pm (7.08pm): Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners, Max Homa
- 2.19pm (7.19pm): Brian Harman, Matt Fitzpatrick, Adam Scott
Valero Texas Open Tee Times - Round One
ET (BST) 1ST TEE/10TH TEE
- 8.20am (1.20pm): Patrick Rodgers, Justin Lower, Vince Whaley/Andrew Putnam, Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Moore
- 8.31am (1.31pm): Michael Kim, Taylor Pendrith, Andrew Novak/Ryan Palmer, Aaron Rai, Roger Sloan
- 8.42am (1.42pm): Mark Hubbard, Sam Ryder, Carl Yuan/Charley Hoffman, Maverick McNealy, Nicolai Højgaard
- 8.53am (1.53pm): Erik van Rooyen, Chad Ramey, Matt Kuchar/Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners, Max Homa
- 9.04am (2.04pm): Nico Echavarria, Ryan Brehm, Brandt Snedeker/Brian Harman, Matt Fitzpatrick, Adam Scott
- 9.15am (2.15pm): Davis Riley, Cameron Champ, J.B. Holmes/Ludvig Åberg, Harris English, Joel Dahmen
- 9.26am (2.26pm): Vincent Norrman, Seamus Power, K.H. Lee/Billy Horschel, J.J. Spaun, Zach Johnson
- 9.37am (2.37pm): Greyson Sigg, Davis Thompson, Ben Taylor/Andrew Landry, Troy Merritt, Eric Cole
- 9.48am (2.48pm): David Lipsky, Dylan Wu, Ryan Fox/Denny McCarthy, Doug Ghim, Scott Gutschewski
- 9.59am (2.59pm): Padraig Harrington, Beau Hossler, Tyson Alexander/Adam Long, Jimmy Walker, Chandler Phillips
- 10.10am (3.10pm): Nicholas Lindheim, Ryo Hisatsune, Chris Gotterup/Rafael Campos, Erik Barnes, Joe Highsmith
- 10.21am (3.21pm): Alejandro Tosti, Parker Coody, Wilson Furr/Ben Silverman, Patrick Fishburn, Blaine Hale, Jr.
- 10.32am (3.32pm): Harrison Endycott, Kevin Dougherty, Alex Welch/Jimmy Stanger, Paul Barjon, Hayden Springer
- 1.35pm (6.35pm): Alex Smalley, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery/Luke Donald, Ben Griffin, Matti Schmid
- 1.46pm (6.46pm): Keith Mitchell, Ben Martin, Brandon Wu/Martin Laird, Aaron Baddeley, Zac Blair
- 1.57pm (6.57pm): Tyler Duncan, Bud Cauley, Robby Shelton/Lanto Griffin, Nate Lashley, Joseph Bramlett
- 2.08pm (7.08pm): Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood/Lee Hodges, Nick Hardy, Kevin Kisner
- 2.19pm (7.19pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Lucas Glover, Jordan Spieth/Adam Svensson, Chez Reavie, Webb Simpson
- 2.30pm (7.30pm): Tom Kim, Akshay Bhatia, Russell Henley/Camilo Villegas, Stewart Cink, Brendon Todd
- 2.41pm (7.41pm): Austin Eckroat, Grayson Murray, Adam Schenk/Garrick Higgo, Chesson Hadley, Carson Young
- 2.52pm (7.52pm): Kevin Streelman, Bronson Burgoon, Harry Hall/Matt NeSmith, Josh Teater, Sam Stevens
- 3.03pm (8.03pm): Alex Noren, S.H. Kim, Kevin Yu/Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Callum Tarren, Ben Kohles
- 3.14pm (8.14pm): C.T. Pan, Kevin Chappell, Byeong Hun An/Alexander Björk, Trace Crowe, Tom Whitney
- 3.25pm (8.25pm): Chan Kim, Mac Meissner, Rico Hoey/Victor Perez, Norman Xiong, Jorge Campillo
- 3.36pm (8.36pm): Thorbjørn Olesen, David Skinn, Peter Kuest/Pierceson Coody, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Ben Willman
- 3.47pm (8.47pm): Jacob Bridgeman, Raul Pereda, Joe Sullivan/Max Greyserman, Ryan McCormick, Tom Adrounie
Valero Texas Open Tee Times - Round Two
ET (BST) 10TH TEE/1ST TEE
- 8.20am (1.20pm): Alex Smalley, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery/Luke Donald, Ben Griffin, Matti Schmid
- 8.31am (1.31pm): Keith Mitchell, Ben Martin, Brandon Wu/Martin Laird, Aaron Baddeley, Zac Blair
- 8.42am (1.42pm): Tyler Duncan, Bud Cauley, Robby Shelton/Lanto Griffin, Nate Lashley, Joseph Bramlett
- 8.53am (1.53pm): Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood/Lee Hodges, Nick Hardy, Kevin Kisner
- 9.04am (2.04pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Lucas Glover, Jordan Spieth/Adam Svensson, Chez Reavie, Webb Simpson
- 9.15am (2.15pm): Tom Kim, Akshay Bhatia, Russell Henley/Camilo Villegas, Stewart Cink, Brendon Todd
- 9.26am (2.26pm): Austin Eckroat, Grayson Murray, Adam Schenk/Garrick Higgo, Chesson Hadley, Carson Young
- 9.37am (2.37pm): Kevin Streelman, Bronson Burgoon, Harry Hall/Matt NeSmith, Josh Teater, Sam Stevens
- 9.48am (2.48pm): Alex Noren, S.H. Kim, Kevin Yu/Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Callum Tarren, Ben Kohles
- 9.59am (2.59pm): C.T. Pan, Kevin Chappell, Byeong Hun An/Alexander Björk, Trace Crowe, Tom Whitney
- 10.10am (3.10pm): Chan Kim, Mac Meissner, Rico Hoey/Victor Perez, Norman Xiong, Jorge Campillo
- 10.21am (3.21pm): Thorbjørn Olesen, David Skinn, Peter Kuest/Pierceson Coody, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Ben Willman
- 10.32am (3.32pm): Jacob Bridgeman, Raul Pereda, Joe Sullivan/Max Greyserman, Ryan McCormick, Tom Adrounie
- 1.35pm (6.35pm): Patrick Rodgers, Justin Lower, Vince Whaley/Andrew Putnam, Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Moore
- 1.46pm (6.46pm): Michael Kim, Taylor Pendrith, Andrew Novak/Ryan Palmer, Aaron Rai, Roger Sloan
- 1.57pm (6.57pm): Mark Hubbard, Sam Ryder, Carl Yuan/Charley Hoffman, Maverick McNealy, Nicolai Højgaard
- 2.08pm (7.08pm): Erik van Rooyen, Chad Ramey, Matt Kuchar/Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners, Max Homa
- 2.19pm (7.19pm): Nico Echavarria, Ryan Brehm, Brandt Snedeker/Brian Harman, Matt Fitzpatrick, Adam Scott
- 2.30pm (7.30pm): Davis Riley, Cameron Champ, J.B. Holmes/Ludvig Åberg, Harris English, Joel Dahmen
- 2.41pm (7.41pm): Vincent Norrman, Seamus Power, K.H. Lee/Billy Horschel, J.J. Spaun, Zach Johnson
- 2.52pm (7.52pm): Greyson Sigg, Davis Thompson, Ben Taylor/Andrew Landry, Troy Merritt, Eric Cole
- 3.03pm (8.03pm): David Lipsky, Dylan Wu, Ryan Fox/Denny McCarthy, Doug Ghim, Scott Gutschewski
- 3.14pm (8.14pm): Padraig Harrington, Beau Hossler, Tyson Alexander/Adam Long, Jimmy Walker, Chandler Phillips
- 3.25pm (8.25pm): Nicholas Lindheim, Ryo Hisatsune, Chris Gotterup/Rafael Campos, Erik Barnes, Joe Highsmith
- 3.36pm (8.36pm): Alejandro Tosti, Parker Coody, Wilson Furr/Ben Silverman, Patrick Fishburn, Blaine Hale, Jr.
- 3.47pm (8.47pm): Harrison Endycott, Kevin Dougherty, Alex Welch/Jimmy Stanger, Paul Barjon, Hayden Springer
How To Watch The Valero Texas Open In The US
All times ET
Thursday 4 April: 4.00pm-7.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Saturday 5 April:4.00pm-7.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Saturday 5 April: 1.00pm-3.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.30pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)
Sunday 7 April: 1.00pm-2.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 2.30pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)
How To Watch The Valero Texas Open In The UK
All times BST
Thursday 4 April: 1.15pm-6.30pm, 8.30pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf)
Friday 5 April: 1.15pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf)
Saturday 6 April: 3.00pm-5.00pm, 8.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 10.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Sunday 7 April: 6.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 9.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Nike's 2024 Masters Shoes Have Just Been Launched... And They Might Surprise You!
Three Nike models have been given a makeover ahead of The Masters, and they're slightly different to what you may imagine...
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Anthony Kim On Owning Monkeys, Having 'No Self Worth', And Being Told He Couldn't Have Kids
LIV's newest signing spoke to David Feherty about a number of hard-hitting issues in his life and career during an interview called 'The Journey Back'
By Jonny Leighfield Published