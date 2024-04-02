Valero Texas Open Tee Times - Rounds One And Two

The final PGA Tour event before the The Masters takes place at TPC San Antonio.

Given the tournament's proximity to the first Major of the year, it's no surprise that there are some of the world's biggest names in the field, despite it not being one of the PGA Tour's signature events.

Much of the attention will be on World No.2 Rory McIlroy, who is looking for his first PGA Tour win since last year's Genesis Scottish Open, which was co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour.

Surely the priority for McIlroy this week, though, will be to ensure he's in the best possible shape heading into his 16th attempt to claim a maiden title at Augusta National.

The four-time Major winner is in a strong group in the opening two rounds as he makes his final preparations in his latest bid to complete a career Grand Slam. He plays alongside 2023 Ryder Cup teammate Tommy Fleetwood and a player who was on the opposing Team USA at the Marco Simone match, Rickie Fowler.

The three get their first round underway at 2.08pm ET (7.08pm BST), with a start of 8.53am ET (1.53pm BST) in the second round.

Elsewhere, three Major winners are grouped together - The Open champion Brian Harman, 2022 US Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick and Adam Scott, who won The Masters in 2013. The group begins at 9.04am ET (2.04pm BST) on Thursday with a 2.19pm ET (7.19pm BST) start on Friday.

Another group with three Major winners sees 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama line up alongside Jordan Spieth, who has three Major titles, and 2009 US Open champion Lucas Glover. The three begin at 2.19pm ET (7.19pm BST) on Thursday with a tee time of 9.04am ET (2.04pm BST) on Friday.

Two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa is also playing, and he's been grouped with defending champion Corey Conners and World No.10 Max Homa. The three go out at 8.53am ET (1.53pm BST) in the first round, with a 2.08pm ET (7.08pm BST) tee time in the second round.

Below are the tee times and groupings for the first two rounds of the Valero Texas Open.

Valero Texas Open - Notable Groups

ET (BST)

Round One

8.53am (1.53pm): Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners, Max Homa

Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners, Max Homa 9.04am (2.04pm): Brian Harman, Matt Fitzpatrick, Adam Scott

Brian Harman, Matt Fitzpatrick, Adam Scott 2.08pm (7.08pm): Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood

Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood 2.19pm (7.19pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Lucas Glover, Jordan Spieth

Round Two

8.53am (1.53pm): Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood

Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood 9.04am (2.04pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Lucas Glover, Jordan Spieth

Hideki Matsuyama, Lucas Glover, Jordan Spieth 2.08pm (7.08pm): Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners, Max Homa

Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners, Max Homa 2.19pm (7.19pm): Brian Harman, Matt Fitzpatrick, Adam Scott

Valero Texas Open Tee Times - Round One

ET (BST) 1ST TEE/10TH TEE

8.20am (1.20pm): Patrick Rodgers, Justin Lower, Vince Whaley/Andrew Putnam, Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Moore

Patrick Rodgers, Justin Lower, Vince Whaley/Andrew Putnam, Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Moore 8.31am (1.31pm): Michael Kim, Taylor Pendrith, Andrew Novak/Ryan Palmer, Aaron Rai, Roger Sloan

Michael Kim, Taylor Pendrith, Andrew Novak/Ryan Palmer, Aaron Rai, Roger Sloan 8.42am (1.42pm ) : Mark Hubbard, Sam Ryder, Carl Yuan/Charley Hoffman, Maverick McNealy, Nicolai Højgaard

) Mark Hubbard, Sam Ryder, Carl Yuan/Charley Hoffman, Maverick McNealy, Nicolai Højgaard 8.53am (1.53pm): Erik van Rooyen, Chad Ramey, Matt Kuchar/Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners, Max Homa

Erik van Rooyen, Chad Ramey, Matt Kuchar/Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners, Max Homa 9.04am (2.04pm): Nico Echavarria, Ryan Brehm, Brandt Snedeker/Brian Harman, Matt Fitzpatrick, Adam Scott

Nico Echavarria, Ryan Brehm, Brandt Snedeker/Brian Harman, Matt Fitzpatrick, Adam Scott 9.15am (2.15pm): Davis Riley, Cameron Champ, J.B. Holmes/Ludvig Åberg, Harris English, Joel Dahmen

Davis Riley, Cameron Champ, J.B. Holmes/Ludvig Åberg, Harris English, Joel Dahmen 9.26am (2.26pm): Vincent Norrman, Seamus Power, K.H. Lee/Billy Horschel, J.J. Spaun, Zach Johnson

Vincent Norrman, Seamus Power, K.H. Lee/Billy Horschel, J.J. Spaun, Zach Johnson 9.37am (2.37pm): Greyson Sigg, Davis Thompson, Ben Taylor/Andrew Landry, Troy Merritt, Eric Cole

Greyson Sigg, Davis Thompson, Ben Taylor/Andrew Landry, Troy Merritt, Eric Cole 9.48am (2.48pm): David Lipsky, Dylan Wu, Ryan Fox/Denny McCarthy, Doug Ghim, Scott Gutschewski

David Lipsky, Dylan Wu, Ryan Fox/Denny McCarthy, Doug Ghim, Scott Gutschewski 9.59am (2.59pm): Padraig Harrington, Beau Hossler, Tyson Alexander/Adam Long, Jimmy Walker, Chandler Phillips

Padraig Harrington, Beau Hossler, Tyson Alexander/Adam Long, Jimmy Walker, Chandler Phillips 10.10am (3.10pm): Nicholas Lindheim, Ryo Hisatsune, Chris Gotterup/Rafael Campos, Erik Barnes, Joe Highsmith

Nicholas Lindheim, Ryo Hisatsune, Chris Gotterup/Rafael Campos, Erik Barnes, Joe Highsmith 10.21am (3.21pm): Alejandro Tosti, Parker Coody, Wilson Furr/Ben Silverman, Patrick Fishburn, Blaine Hale, Jr.

Alejandro Tosti, Parker Coody, Wilson Furr/Ben Silverman, Patrick Fishburn, Blaine Hale, Jr. 10.32am (3.32pm): Harrison Endycott, Kevin Dougherty, Alex Welch/Jimmy Stanger, Paul Barjon, Hayden Springer

Harrison Endycott, Kevin Dougherty, Alex Welch/Jimmy Stanger, Paul Barjon, Hayden Springer 1.35pm (6.35pm): Alex Smalley, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery/Luke Donald, Ben Griffin, Matti Schmid

Alex Smalley, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery/Luke Donald, Ben Griffin, Matti Schmid 1.46pm (6.46pm): Keith Mitchell, Ben Martin, Brandon Wu/Martin Laird, Aaron Baddeley, Zac Blair

Keith Mitchell, Ben Martin, Brandon Wu/Martin Laird, Aaron Baddeley, Zac Blair 1.57pm (6.57pm): Tyler Duncan, Bud Cauley, Robby Shelton/Lanto Griffin, Nate Lashley, Joseph Bramlett

Tyler Duncan, Bud Cauley, Robby Shelton/Lanto Griffin, Nate Lashley, Joseph Bramlett 2.08pm (7.08pm): Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood/Lee Hodges, Nick Hardy, Kevin Kisner

Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood/Lee Hodges, Nick Hardy, Kevin Kisner 2.19pm (7.19pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Lucas Glover, Jordan Spieth/Adam Svensson, Chez Reavie, Webb Simpson

Hideki Matsuyama, Lucas Glover, Jordan Spieth/Adam Svensson, Chez Reavie, Webb Simpson 2.30pm (7.30pm): Tom Kim, Akshay Bhatia, Russell Henley/Camilo Villegas, Stewart Cink, Brendon Todd

Tom Kim, Akshay Bhatia, Russell Henley/Camilo Villegas, Stewart Cink, Brendon Todd 2.41pm (7.41pm): Austin Eckroat, Grayson Murray, Adam Schenk/Garrick Higgo, Chesson Hadley, Carson Young

Austin Eckroat, Grayson Murray, Adam Schenk/Garrick Higgo, Chesson Hadley, Carson Young 2.52pm (7.52pm): Kevin Streelman, Bronson Burgoon, Harry Hall/Matt NeSmith, Josh Teater, Sam Stevens

Kevin Streelman, Bronson Burgoon, Harry Hall/Matt NeSmith, Josh Teater, Sam Stevens 3.03pm (8.03pm): Alex Noren, S.H. Kim, Kevin Yu/Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Callum Tarren, Ben Kohles

Alex Noren, S.H. Kim, Kevin Yu/Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Callum Tarren, Ben Kohles 3.14pm (8.14pm): C.T. Pan, Kevin Chappell, Byeong Hun An/Alexander Björk, Trace Crowe, Tom Whitney

C.T. Pan, Kevin Chappell, Byeong Hun An/Alexander Björk, Trace Crowe, Tom Whitney 3.25pm (8.25pm): Chan Kim, Mac Meissner, Rico Hoey/Victor Perez, Norman Xiong, Jorge Campillo

Chan Kim, Mac Meissner, Rico Hoey/Victor Perez, Norman Xiong, Jorge Campillo 3.36pm (8.36pm): Thorbjørn Olesen, David Skinn, Peter Kuest/Pierceson Coody, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Ben Willman

Thorbjørn Olesen, David Skinn, Peter Kuest/Pierceson Coody, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Ben Willman 3.47pm (8.47pm): Jacob Bridgeman, Raul Pereda, Joe Sullivan/Max Greyserman, Ryan McCormick, Tom Adrounie

Valero Texas Open Tee Times - Round Two

ET (BST) 10TH TEE/1ST TEE

8.20am (1.20pm): Alex Smalley, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery/Luke Donald, Ben Griffin, Matti Schmid

Alex Smalley, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery/Luke Donald, Ben Griffin, Matti Schmid 8.31am (1.31pm): Keith Mitchell, Ben Martin, Brandon Wu/Martin Laird, Aaron Baddeley, Zac Blair

Keith Mitchell, Ben Martin, Brandon Wu/Martin Laird, Aaron Baddeley, Zac Blair 8.42am (1.42pm): Tyler Duncan, Bud Cauley, Robby Shelton/Lanto Griffin, Nate Lashley, Joseph Bramlett

Tyler Duncan, Bud Cauley, Robby Shelton/Lanto Griffin, Nate Lashley, Joseph Bramlett 8.53am (1.53pm): Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood/Lee Hodges, Nick Hardy, Kevin Kisner

Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood/Lee Hodges, Nick Hardy, Kevin Kisner 9.04am (2.04pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Lucas Glover, Jordan Spieth/Adam Svensson, Chez Reavie, Webb Simpson

Hideki Matsuyama, Lucas Glover, Jordan Spieth/Adam Svensson, Chez Reavie, Webb Simpson 9.15am (2.15pm): Tom Kim, Akshay Bhatia, Russell Henley/Camilo Villegas, Stewart Cink, Brendon Todd

Tom Kim, Akshay Bhatia, Russell Henley/Camilo Villegas, Stewart Cink, Brendon Todd 9.26am (2.26pm): Austin Eckroat, Grayson Murray, Adam Schenk/Garrick Higgo, Chesson Hadley, Carson Young

Austin Eckroat, Grayson Murray, Adam Schenk/Garrick Higgo, Chesson Hadley, Carson Young 9.37am (2.37pm): Kevin Streelman, Bronson Burgoon, Harry Hall/Matt NeSmith, Josh Teater, Sam Stevens

Kevin Streelman, Bronson Burgoon, Harry Hall/Matt NeSmith, Josh Teater, Sam Stevens 9.48am (2.48pm): Alex Noren, S.H. Kim, Kevin Yu/Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Callum Tarren, Ben Kohles

Alex Noren, S.H. Kim, Kevin Yu/Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Callum Tarren, Ben Kohles 9.59am (2.59pm): C.T. Pan, Kevin Chappell, Byeong Hun An/Alexander Björk, Trace Crowe, Tom Whitney

C.T. Pan, Kevin Chappell, Byeong Hun An/Alexander Björk, Trace Crowe, Tom Whitney 10.10am (3.10pm): Chan Kim, Mac Meissner, Rico Hoey/Victor Perez, Norman Xiong, Jorge Campillo

Chan Kim, Mac Meissner, Rico Hoey/Victor Perez, Norman Xiong, Jorge Campillo 10.21am (3.21pm): Thorbjørn Olesen, David Skinn, Peter Kuest/Pierceson Coody, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Ben Willman

Thorbjørn Olesen, David Skinn, Peter Kuest/Pierceson Coody, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Ben Willman 10.32am (3.32pm): Jacob Bridgeman, Raul Pereda, Joe Sullivan/Max Greyserman, Ryan McCormick, Tom Adrounie

Jacob Bridgeman, Raul Pereda, Joe Sullivan/Max Greyserman, Ryan McCormick, Tom Adrounie 1.35pm (6.35pm): Patrick Rodgers, Justin Lower, Vince Whaley/Andrew Putnam, Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Moore

Patrick Rodgers, Justin Lower, Vince Whaley/Andrew Putnam, Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Moore 1.46pm (6.46pm): Michael Kim, Taylor Pendrith, Andrew Novak/Ryan Palmer, Aaron Rai, Roger Sloan

Michael Kim, Taylor Pendrith, Andrew Novak/Ryan Palmer, Aaron Rai, Roger Sloan 1.57pm (6.57pm): Mark Hubbard, Sam Ryder, Carl Yuan/Charley Hoffman, Maverick McNealy, Nicolai Højgaard

Mark Hubbard, Sam Ryder, Carl Yuan/Charley Hoffman, Maverick McNealy, Nicolai Højgaard 2.08pm (7.08pm): Erik van Rooyen, Chad Ramey, Matt Kuchar/Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners, Max Homa

Erik van Rooyen, Chad Ramey, Matt Kuchar/Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners, Max Homa 2.19pm (7.19pm): Nico Echavarria, Ryan Brehm, Brandt Snedeker/Brian Harman, Matt Fitzpatrick, Adam Scott

Nico Echavarria, Ryan Brehm, Brandt Snedeker/Brian Harman, Matt Fitzpatrick, Adam Scott 2.30pm (7.30pm): Davis Riley, Cameron Champ, J.B. Holmes/Ludvig Åberg, Harris English, Joel Dahmen

Davis Riley, Cameron Champ, J.B. Holmes/Ludvig Åberg, Harris English, Joel Dahmen 2.41pm (7.41pm): Vincent Norrman, Seamus Power, K.H. Lee/Billy Horschel, J.J. Spaun, Zach Johnson

Vincent Norrman, Seamus Power, K.H. Lee/Billy Horschel, J.J. Spaun, Zach Johnson 2.52pm (7.52pm): Greyson Sigg, Davis Thompson, Ben Taylor/Andrew Landry, Troy Merritt, Eric Cole

Greyson Sigg, Davis Thompson, Ben Taylor/Andrew Landry, Troy Merritt, Eric Cole 3.03pm (8.03pm): David Lipsky, Dylan Wu, Ryan Fox/Denny McCarthy, Doug Ghim, Scott Gutschewski

David Lipsky, Dylan Wu, Ryan Fox/Denny McCarthy, Doug Ghim, Scott Gutschewski 3.14pm (8.14pm): Padraig Harrington, Beau Hossler, Tyson Alexander/Adam Long, Jimmy Walker, Chandler Phillips

Padraig Harrington, Beau Hossler, Tyson Alexander/Adam Long, Jimmy Walker, Chandler Phillips 3.25pm (8.25pm): Nicholas Lindheim, Ryo Hisatsune, Chris Gotterup/Rafael Campos, Erik Barnes, Joe Highsmith

Nicholas Lindheim, Ryo Hisatsune, Chris Gotterup/Rafael Campos, Erik Barnes, Joe Highsmith 3.36pm (8.36pm): Alejandro Tosti, Parker Coody, Wilson Furr/Ben Silverman, Patrick Fishburn, Blaine Hale, Jr.

Alejandro Tosti, Parker Coody, Wilson Furr/Ben Silverman, Patrick Fishburn, Blaine Hale, Jr. 3.47pm (8.47pm): Harrison Endycott, Kevin Dougherty, Alex Welch/Jimmy Stanger, Paul Barjon, Hayden Springer

How To Watch The Valero Texas Open In The US

All times ET

Thursday 4 April: 4.00pm-7.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Saturday 5 April:4.00pm-7.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Saturday 5 April: 1.00pm-3.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.30pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

Sunday 7 April: 1.00pm-2.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 2.30pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

How To Watch The Valero Texas Open In The UK

All times BST

Thursday 4 April: 1.15pm-6.30pm, 8.30pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf)

Friday 5 April: 1.15pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday 6 April: 3.00pm-5.00pm, 8.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 10.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Sunday 7 April: 6.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 9.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)