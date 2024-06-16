USGA Honoring Payne Stewart With Special 18th Hole Flag At US Open

The three-time Major winner, who sadly passed away four months after his second US Open win, is set to be honored with a memorial flag on Sunday

Payne Stewart fist pumps on the 18th hole during the 1999 US Open
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

The 1999 US Open is remembered as one of the most dramatic in the event's history, with Payne Stewart and Phil Mickelson doing battle down the stretch in an epic duel.

Eventually, it was Stewart who holed a 15-foot par putt on the final hole for a one-stroke victory and his second US Open scalp but, in extremely sad circumstances, the American passed away just four months later in a plane crash.

Now, at the 2024 US Open, the USGA have honored the World Golf Hall of Famer in a special way...

It's been 25 years since Stewart's final win at Pinehurst No.2 and, at North Carolina, you can expect to see a special memorial flag on the 18th hole during the final round on Sunday.

On the grounds of Pinehurst No.2, there is already a statue that depicts the celebration and, for the final day, the flag and surrounding stands will also have the iconic image branded onto it, which shows Stewart’s winning moment back in 1999.

What's more, the hole location on the 18th is exactly the same as it was when Stewart won.

The 18th flag at the 2017 US Open

At the 2017 US Open, we saw the 18th flag feature Arnold Palmer's winning moment from the 1960 US Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“There are certain people that we all have in our lives that just make you feel better when you're around them,” said Stewart’s son Aaron Stewart. “And he was certainly one of those people. He could brighten up a room just by walking into it. When they see that pose, you can see just how much it meant to him, right? There was nothing that got him more fired up than playing in his country's open.”

Along with the flag, Stewart's clothing and US Open trophy is also present in the Champions Locker Room this week, with Justin Rose sharing a video to his social media that shows the famous plus-fours and flat cap the American would wear during tournament play.

A post shared by Justin ROSE (@justinprose99)

A photo posted by on

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

