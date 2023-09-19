US Solheim Cup Player Makes Desperate Appeal After Clubs Go Missing

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

America's preparations for this week's Solheim Cup have been hit after Danielle Kang's clubs were lost in transit to Spain prompting "the entire US team" to search for them.

Exasperated Kang , 30, put out an urgent appeal on Monday night on social media to get her clubs back, which she needs to practise with ahead of Friday's event at Finca Cortesin against holders Europe, who have won the last two events.

Kang and US captain Stacy Lewis both appealed to airlines for help locating the clubs and the player even published her address for them to be sent to in a race against time to be reunited with her bag. But as hopes fade of finding her clubs in time, the US side also made alternative plans for a back-up set to be put together for Kang, who has just been chipping with spare wedges while the rest of the US team practise on the Spanish course.

Kang on Monday took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to say: "Hi. I need everyone’s help again. My captain and the entire US Team has been on this but someone PLEASE put my GOLF bag on the next flight out of AMSTERDAM to MALAGA… it’s missed every flight it could’ve been on today..BAG TAG 0074676649 flight."

US captain Lewis, whose side arrived on Sunday after flying via Amsterdam before connecting to Malaga, even tried to assist too as she posted online: "would love some help locating a set of golf clubs… kind of a big tournament going on this week!"

The team's online frustrations prompted a low-cost Dutch airline Transavia to apologise and offer their assistance, which saw the frustrated Kang even publish her address in Spain online for where she needs the clubs.

Kang, who qualified sixth on the Solheim Cup points list, is making her fourth appearance in the competition after previously representing her country in 2017, 2019 and 2021.

Six-time LPGA winner Kang, who lifted the 2017 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, has has a 5-7-0 from her previous Solheim appearances.

Kang had a strong Solheim debut, winning three points but in 2019, controversially said: “You’re trying to take souls. Just crush the other team. That’s the fun of it” and has subsequently had a losing record in the event.

This isn't even the first time Kang's clubs have gone missing this year after a similar incident also occurred in early August ahead of the AIG Women's Open, which saw her finish tied in 69th place. Kang posted on X to say that her bags went missing but were later found and delivered in time.

Kang was diagnosed with a spinal tumour in 2022 and this year, she has three top-10s in 14 starts.