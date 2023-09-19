US Solheim Cup Player Makes Desperate Appeal After Clubs Go Missing

Danielle Kang and the "entire US Team" have frantically been trying to get the pro's clubs back after they were lost in transit

Danielle Kang plays an iron shot
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Nursey
By James Nursey
published

America's preparations for this week's Solheim Cup have been hit after Danielle Kang's clubs were lost in transit to Spain prompting "the entire US team" to search for them.

Exasperated Kang , 30, put out an urgent appeal on Monday night on social media to get her clubs back, which she needs to practise with ahead of Friday's event at Finca Cortesin against holders Europe, who have won the last two events.

Kang and US captain Stacy Lewis both appealed to airlines for help locating the clubs and the player even published her address for them to be sent to in a race against time to be reunited with her bag. But as hopes fade of finding her clubs in time, the US side also made alternative plans for a back-up set to be put together for Kang, who has just been chipping with spare wedges while the rest of the US team practise on the Spanish course.

Kang on Monday took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to say: "Hi. I need everyone’s help again. My captain and the entire US Team has been on this but someone PLEASE put my GOLF bag on the next flight out of AMSTERDAM to MALAGA… it’s missed every flight it could’ve been on today..BAG TAG 0074676649 flight."

US captain Lewis, whose side arrived on Sunday after flying via Amsterdam before connecting to Malaga, even tried to assist too as she posted online: "would love some help locating a set of golf clubs… kind of a big tournament going on this week!"

The team's online frustrations prompted a low-cost Dutch airline Transavia to apologise and offer their assistance, which saw the frustrated Kang even publish her address in Spain online for where she needs the clubs. 

Kang, who qualified sixth on the Solheim Cup points list, is making her fourth appearance in the competition after previously representing her country in 2017, 2019 and 2021.

Danielle Kang in Solheim Cup action

Danielle Kang in Solheim Cup action

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Six-time LPGA winner Kang, who lifted the 2017 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, has has a 5-7-0 from her previous Solheim appearances. 

Kang had a strong Solheim debut, winning three points but in 2019, controversially said: “You’re trying to take souls. Just crush the other team. That’s the fun of it” and has subsequently had a losing record in the event. 

This isn't even the first time Kang's clubs have gone missing this year after a similar incident also occurred in early August ahead of the AIG Women's Open, which saw her finish tied in 69th place. Kang posted on X to say that her bags went missing but were later found and delivered in time.

Kang was diagnosed with a spinal tumour in 2022 and this year, she has three top-10s in 14 starts.

James Nursey
James Nursey
Contributor

James Nursey is a freelance contributor to Golf Monthly after spending over 20 years as a sports reporter in newspapers. During a 17-year career with the Daily Mirror, he covered mainly football but reported from The Open annually and also covered a Ryder Cup and three US Opens. He counts a pre-tournament exclusive with Justin Rose at Merion in 2013 as one of his most memorable as the Englishman went on to win his first Major and later repeated much of the interview in his winner's speech.  Now, after choosing to leave full-time work in newspapers, James, who is a keen single-figure player, is writing about golf more.  His favourite track is the Old Course after attending St Andrews University but has since played mainly at Edgbaston, where he is a member. James' golfing highlights include a hole-in-one and previously winning the club championship and scratch knock-out at Edgbaston. He is also an active member of the Association of Golf Writers and Press Golfing Society, for whom he has represented in matches. But he is just as happy hitting balls or playing the odd hole with his young daughter at their local club Shrewsbury.

