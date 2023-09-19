US Solheim Cup Player Makes Desperate Appeal After Clubs Go Missing
Danielle Kang and the "entire US Team" have frantically been trying to get the pro's clubs back after they were lost in transit
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
America's preparations for this week's Solheim Cup have been hit after Danielle Kang's clubs were lost in transit to Spain prompting "the entire US team" to search for them.
Exasperated Kang , 30, put out an urgent appeal on Monday night on social media to get her clubs back, which she needs to practise with ahead of Friday's event at Finca Cortesin against holders Europe, who have won the last two events.
Kang and US captain Stacy Lewis both appealed to airlines for help locating the clubs and the player even published her address for them to be sent to in a race against time to be reunited with her bag. But as hopes fade of finding her clubs in time, the US side also made alternative plans for a back-up set to be put together for Kang, who has just been chipping with spare wedges while the rest of the US team practise on the Spanish course.
Kang on Monday took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to say: "Hi. I need everyone’s help again. My captain and the entire US Team has been on this but someone PLEASE put my GOLF bag on the next flight out of AMSTERDAM to MALAGA… it’s missed every flight it could’ve been on today..BAG TAG 0074676649 flight."
Hi. I need everyone’s help again. My captain and the entire US Team has been on this but someone PLEASE put my GOLF bag on the next flight out of AMSTERDAM to MALAGA… it’s missed every flight it could’ve been on today..BAG TAG 0074676649 @transavia flight@SolheimCupUSA 🥺🙏❤️September 18, 2023
US captain Lewis, whose side arrived on Sunday after flying via Amsterdam before connecting to Malaga, even tried to assist too as she posted online: "would love some help locating a set of golf clubs… kind of a big tournament going on this week!"
@Delta @KLM would love some help locating a set of golf clubs… kind of a big tournament going on this week!!! @TheSolheimCup @SolheimCupUSASeptember 18, 2023
The team's online frustrations prompted a low-cost Dutch airline Transavia to apologise and offer their assistance, which saw the frustrated Kang even publish her address in Spain online for where she needs the clubs.
Kang, who qualified sixth on the Solheim Cup points list, is making her fourth appearance in the competition after previously representing her country in 2017, 2019 and 2021.
Six-time LPGA winner Kang, who lifted the 2017 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, has has a 5-7-0 from her previous Solheim appearances.
Kang had a strong Solheim debut, winning three points but in 2019, controversially said: “You’re trying to take souls. Just crush the other team. That’s the fun of it” and has subsequently had a losing record in the event.
This isn't even the first time Kang's clubs have gone missing this year after a similar incident also occurred in early August ahead of the AIG Women's Open, which saw her finish tied in 69th place. Kang posted on X to say that her bags went missing but were later found and delivered in time.
Kang was diagnosed with a spinal tumour in 2022 and this year, she has three top-10s in 14 starts.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
James Nursey is a freelance contributor to Golf Monthly after spending over 20 years as a sports reporter in newspapers. During a 17-year career with the Daily Mirror, he covered mainly football but reported from The Open annually and also covered a Ryder Cup and three US Opens. He counts a pre-tournament exclusive with Justin Rose at Merion in 2013 as one of his most memorable as the Englishman went on to win his first Major and later repeated much of the interview in his winner’s speech. Now, after choosing to leave full-time work in newspapers, James, who is a keen single-figure player, is writing about golf more. His favourite track is the Old Course after attending St Andrews University but has since played mainly at Edgbaston, where he is a member. James’ golfing highlights include a hole-in-one and previously winning the club championship and scratch knock-out at Edgbaston. He is also an active member of the Association of Golf Writers and Press Golfing Society, for whom he has represented in matches. But he is just as happy hitting balls or playing the odd hole with his young daughter at their local club Shrewsbury.
James is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G400
3 wood: Ping i20
Hybrid: Ping i20
Irons: Ping i500 4-SW
Wedges: Ping Glide forged 50, 56
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
Ball: Titleist ProVIx
-
-
Is This The Ultimate Caribbean Golf Destination?
Fergus Bisset flew across the Atlantic for an incredible trip blending great golf, amazing food, tropical scenery and a spot of cricket!
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
From Tracking Missiles To Tracking Golf Balls - Meet The Man (You Didn’t Realise) Changed Golf
Joe Ferguson sits down with Trackman founder Fredrik Tuxen
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
12 Highest Ranked Players Missing The Solheim Cup This Week
Both teams are stacked with top players for the biennial match at Finca Cortesin, but some big names are missing out
By Mike Hall Published
-
'Fiery' Thomas Finds Form After Making Coaching Changes - Is He Back?
Ryder Cup-bound Justin Thomas may be finding form at just the right time
By Michael Weston Published
-
'That Was A Lot Of Good Golf' - Sahith Theegala Enjoys First PGA Tour Win
Theegala records his maiden win and Justin Thomas finds form ahead of the Ryder Cup
By Michael Weston Published
-
'I’ve Thought About My Role For Sure' - Rose Ahead Of Ryder Cup Showdown
Justin Rose is preparing for his sixth appearance for Team Europe after Luke Donald selected him as a captain's pick
By James Nursey Published
-
Rory McIlroy 'Chomping At The Bit' For The Ryder Cup Following Strong Wentworth Showing
McIlroy finished with a fine seven-under 65 to be one of seven European Ryder Cup stars tied 10th or better at Wentworth
By James Nursey Published
-
European Ryder Cup Final Leaderboard At BMW PGA Championship
All of the European Ryder Cup side made the cut at Wentworth, but how did they get on at the weekend?
By James Nursey Published
-
Ludvig Aberg Explains How Playing With Rory McIlroy Has Helped Him
Aberg is the overnight leader going into the final day of the BMW PGA Championship after playing with McIlroy for the first two days
By James Nursey Published
-
Gareth Bale Makes Debut As Golfer In Video Game
The retired Welsh international and Real Madrid Champions League winner is an avid golfer and will now be appearing in PGA Tour 2K23
By James Nursey Published