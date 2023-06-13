US Open Weather Forecast 2023
Check out the weather forecast for the 123rd US Open at Los Angeles Country Club
Major championship golf is nothing without a bit of weather-related drama and, like every tournament, the conditions can greatly affect how the course plays and which player will end up victorious at the end of the weekend.
The first two men's Majors of the year certainly saw their fair share of rain in parts, with the second and third rounds of The Masters affected due to the threat of lightning, heavy rain and the falling of several trees.
Last month, players in round three of the PGA Championship were left with no choice but to brave heavy rain and a soaked course at Oak Hill. Thankfully for 156 golfers competing in the 123rd US Open - held at Los Angeles Country Club - the conditions look decidedly calmer, with rain only a very minor possibility in the first round. Ultimately, conditions look perhaps a bit milder than many would expect for the west coast of America.
The final practice on Wednesday could see the lowest of the temperatures at around 66°F (19°C) with considerable cloud early on giving way slightly into the afternoon. Rounds one and two look to be similar in terms of weather - around 67°F (20°C) but early forecasts indicate less cloud coverage than Wednesday and, perhaps, a brighter offering for the players and those in attendance.
Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures look like they might creep up to 70°F (21°C) on both days, with the third round looking likely to provide the best weather and Sunday a bit cloudier.
With a typically penal course and thick rough set up at LACC, some fans may be hoping for heavy winds to truly test the skill of the best golfers. However, at present wind is only forecast to be between five to ten mph.
As with the weather, all these early predictions are subject to change so be sure to check back throughout the week to get the up-to-date forecast outlook.
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He has covered a variety of sports and has also worked as a freelance journalist for The Independent and Stats Perform. An avid, albeit distinctly average golfer, he is a member of Nevill Golf Club. One of his best golfing moment was winning a 100/1 bet on Seamus Power and Thomas Detry to finish first and second at the 2022 Bermuda Championship.
-
-
US Open Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Golfers in this Week's Field
Oddschecker's Johnny Covers takes a closer look at this week’s US Open and ranks the top five golfers he thinks have the best chance of winning.
By Johnny Covers • Published
-
‘We Were Largely Left On Our Own To Fend Off The Attacks’ – Monahan In Leaked Letter To Congress
The PGA Tour commissioner doesn't feel his organisation got the help it needed to fend off its rival
By Mike Hall • Published
-
'If There's No LIV Golf Of Course I'll Have To Go Somewhere' - Sergio Garcia
If LIV Golf was to cease existing then Sergio Garcia would consider going back to the PGA and DP World Tours
By Mark Townsend • Published
-
World Ranking Stat Points To Brooks Koepka US Open Win
Koepka is seeking to capture his sixth Major championship and third US Open in LA this week
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
'They're Doing The Schedule Now' - Dustin Johnson Confident 'LIV Will Go Into 2024'
Dustin Johnson has reportedly received assurances that the LIV Golf League will be fully functional for the 2024 season
By Mark Townsend • Published
-
Report: Netflix Planning To Launch Live-Streamed Celebrity Golf Tournament
The company is also in the process of filming the second season of Full Swing
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
The Seven Biggest Storylines Ahead Of The US Open
We take a look at some of the key talking points as we head into the third men's Major of the year
By Mark Townsend • Published
-
What Tournaments Has Los Angeles Country Club Hosted Before?
The historic Beverly Hills course will be the site of the 123rd US Open this week
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
'Kudos To Nick' - Trevor Immelman Explains Nick Taylor Mic'd Up Interview At RBC Canadian Open
The Canadian took part in the segment whilst in the lead and with just four holes remaining
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
How Many Golfers Entered The US Open This Year?
The USGA announced that record numbers sought to reach the 123rd US Open at LACC
By Ben Fleming • Published