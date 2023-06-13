US Open Weather Forecast 2023

Major championship golf is nothing without a bit of weather-related drama and, like every tournament, the conditions can greatly affect how the course plays and which player will end up victorious at the end of the weekend.

The first two men's Majors of the year certainly saw their fair share of rain in parts, with the second and third rounds of The Masters affected due to the threat of lightning, heavy rain and the falling of several trees.

Last month, players in round three of the PGA Championship were left with no choice but to brave heavy rain and a soaked course at Oak Hill. Thankfully for 156 golfers competing in the 123rd US Open - held at Los Angeles Country Club - the conditions look decidedly calmer, with rain only a very minor possibility in the first round. Ultimately, conditions look perhaps a bit milder than many would expect for the west coast of America.

The final practice on Wednesday could see the lowest of the temperatures at around 66°F (19°C) with considerable cloud early on giving way slightly into the afternoon. Rounds one and two look to be similar in terms of weather - around 67°F (20°C) but early forecasts indicate less cloud coverage than Wednesday and, perhaps, a brighter offering for the players and those in attendance.

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures look like they might creep up to 70°F (21°C) on both days, with the third round looking likely to provide the best weather and Sunday a bit cloudier.

With a typically penal course and thick rough set up at LACC, some fans may be hoping for heavy winds to truly test the skill of the best golfers. However, at present wind is only forecast to be between five to ten mph.

As with the weather, all these early predictions are subject to change so be sure to check back throughout the week to get the up-to-date forecast outlook.