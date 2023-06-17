US Open Day 3 Tee Times, Saturday Pairings At Los Angeles Country Club

Rickie Fowler is in the final group as he leads by one shot

Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele are paired together on day 3 of the 2023 US Open
There are some fantastic pairings to look forward to for day 3 of the 2023 US Open from Los Angeles Country Club.

Rickie Fowler leads the way by one shot and he is in final group with Wyndham Clark, out at 3.40pm PDT / 6.40pm EST / 11.40pm BST.

The are proceeded by the blockbuster group of Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele who are out just 11 minutes before the final group.

Other big names, such as the pairing of Ryder Cuppers Dustin Johnson and Harris English are also paired together. 

Scoring certainly got harder on Friday evening, and we expect scoring to continue to test the players over the weekend.

There should be a fascinating weekend of action ahead.

US Open Tee Times Day 3 Saturday - Round Three

Times in PDT/EST/BST

  • 9.33am/12.33pm/5.33pm - Ryan Fox
  • 9.44am/12.44pm/5.44pm - Adam Hadwin, Jon Rahm
  • 9.55am/12.55pm/5.55pm - Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry
  • 10.06am/1.06pm/6.06pm - Ryo Ishikawa, David Puig
  • 10.17am/1.17pm/6.17pm - Sebastian Munoz, Ben Carr (a)
  • 10.28am/1.28pm/6.28pm - Patrick Cantlay, Russell Henley
  • 10.39am/1.39pm/6.39pm - Cameron Young, Padraig Harrington
  • 10.50am/1.50pm/6.50pm - Abraham Ander, Aldrich Potgieter (a)
  • 11.01am/2.01pm/7.01pm - Maxwell Moldovan (a), Sam Stevens
  • 11.17am/2.17pm/7.17pm - Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia
  • 11.28am/2.28pm/7.28pm - Tyrrell Hatton, Kevin Streelman
  • 11.39am/2.39pm/7.39pm - Adam Svensson, Jordan Smith
  • 11.50am/2.50pm/7.50pm - Jacob Solomon, Hideki Matsuyama
  • 12.01pm/3.01pm/8.01pm - Matt Fitzpatrick, Tom Kim
  • 12.12pm/3.12pm/8.12pm - Collin Morikawa, Gordon Sargent (a)
  • 12.23pm/3.23pm/8.23pm - Patrick Rodgers, Yuto Katsuragawa
  • 12.34pm/3.34pm/8.34pm - Mackenzie Hughes, Brooks Koepka
  • 12.45pm/3.45pm/8.45pm - Billy Horschel, Sahith Theegala
  • 1.01pm/4.01pm/9.01pm - Joaquin Niemann, Viktor Hovland
  • 1.12pm/4.12pm/9.12pm - Si Woo Kim, Bryson DeChambeau
  • 1.23pm/4.23pm/9.23pm - Ryan Gerard, Keith Mitchell
  • 1.34pm/4.34pm/9.34pm - Sam Burns, Austin Eckroat
  • 1.45pm/4.45pm/9.45pm - Andrew Putnam, Eric Cole
  • 1.56pm/4.56pm/9.56pm - Romain Langasque, Nick Hardy
  • 2.07pm/5.07pm/10.07pm - Denny McCarthy, Gary Woodland
  • 2.18pm/5.18pm/10.18pm - Dylan Wu, Ryutaro Nagano
  • 2.29pm/5.29pm/10.29pm - Justin Suh, Brian Harman
  • 2.45pm/5.45pm/10.45pm - Charley Hoffman, Tony Finau
  • 2.56pm/5.56pm/10.56pm - Cameron Smith, Scottie Scheffler
  • 3.07pm/6.07pm/11.07pm - Sam Bennett, Min Woo Lee
  • 3.18pm/6.18pm/11.18pm - Dustin Johnson, Harris English
  • 3.29pm/6.29pm/11.29pm - Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy
  • 3.40pm/6.40pm/11.40pm - Wyndham Clarke, Rickie Fowler
