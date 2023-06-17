US Open Day 3 Tee Times, Saturday Pairings At Los Angeles Country Club
Rickie Fowler is in the final group as he leads by one shot
There are some fantastic pairings to look forward to for day 3 of the 2023 US Open from Los Angeles Country Club.
Rickie Fowler leads the way by one shot and he is in final group with Wyndham Clark, out at 3.40pm PDT / 6.40pm EST / 11.40pm BST.
The are proceeded by the blockbuster group of Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele who are out just 11 minutes before the final group.
Other big names, such as the pairing of Ryder Cuppers Dustin Johnson and Harris English are also paired together.
Scoring certainly got harder on Friday evening, and we expect scoring to continue to test the players over the weekend.
There should be a fascinating weekend of action ahead.
US Open Tee Times Day 3 Saturday - Round Three
Times in PDT/EST/BST
- 9.33am/12.33pm/5.33pm - Ryan Fox
- 9.44am/12.44pm/5.44pm - Adam Hadwin, Jon Rahm
- 9.55am/12.55pm/5.55pm - Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry
- 10.06am/1.06pm/6.06pm - Ryo Ishikawa, David Puig
- 10.17am/1.17pm/6.17pm - Sebastian Munoz, Ben Carr (a)
- 10.28am/1.28pm/6.28pm - Patrick Cantlay, Russell Henley
- 10.39am/1.39pm/6.39pm - Cameron Young, Padraig Harrington
- 10.50am/1.50pm/6.50pm - Abraham Ander, Aldrich Potgieter (a)
- 11.01am/2.01pm/7.01pm - Maxwell Moldovan (a), Sam Stevens
- 11.17am/2.17pm/7.17pm - Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia
- 11.28am/2.28pm/7.28pm - Tyrrell Hatton, Kevin Streelman
- 11.39am/2.39pm/7.39pm - Adam Svensson, Jordan Smith
- 11.50am/2.50pm/7.50pm - Jacob Solomon, Hideki Matsuyama
- 12.01pm/3.01pm/8.01pm - Matt Fitzpatrick, Tom Kim
- 12.12pm/3.12pm/8.12pm - Collin Morikawa, Gordon Sargent (a)
- 12.23pm/3.23pm/8.23pm - Patrick Rodgers, Yuto Katsuragawa
- 12.34pm/3.34pm/8.34pm - Mackenzie Hughes, Brooks Koepka
- 12.45pm/3.45pm/8.45pm - Billy Horschel, Sahith Theegala
- 1.01pm/4.01pm/9.01pm - Joaquin Niemann, Viktor Hovland
- 1.12pm/4.12pm/9.12pm - Si Woo Kim, Bryson DeChambeau
- 1.23pm/4.23pm/9.23pm - Ryan Gerard, Keith Mitchell
- 1.34pm/4.34pm/9.34pm - Sam Burns, Austin Eckroat
- 1.45pm/4.45pm/9.45pm - Andrew Putnam, Eric Cole
- 1.56pm/4.56pm/9.56pm - Romain Langasque, Nick Hardy
- 2.07pm/5.07pm/10.07pm - Denny McCarthy, Gary Woodland
- 2.18pm/5.18pm/10.18pm - Dylan Wu, Ryutaro Nagano
- 2.29pm/5.29pm/10.29pm - Justin Suh, Brian Harman
- 2.45pm/5.45pm/10.45pm - Charley Hoffman, Tony Finau
- 2.56pm/5.56pm/10.56pm - Cameron Smith, Scottie Scheffler
- 3.07pm/6.07pm/11.07pm - Sam Bennett, Min Woo Lee
- 3.18pm/6.18pm/11.18pm - Dustin Johnson, Harris English
- 3.29pm/6.29pm/11.29pm - Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy
- 3.40pm/6.40pm/11.40pm - Wyndham Clarke, Rickie Fowler
Tom Clarke joined Golf Monthly as a sub editor in 2009 being promoted to content editor in 2012 and then senior content editor in 2014, before becoming Sports Digital Editor for the Sport Vertical within Future in 2022. Tom currently looks after all the digital products that Golf Monthly produce including Strategy and Content Planning for the website and social media - Tom also assists the Cycling, Football, Rugby and Marine titles at Future. Tom plays off 16 and lists Augusta National (name drop), Old Head and Le Touessrok as the favourite courses he has played. Tom is an avid viewer of all golf content with a particularly in depth knowledge of the pro tour.
-
-
Biggest Names To Miss US Open Cut Including Mickelson, Thomas And Spieth
A number of big names are heading home early at the US Open, including Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
LIV Golf US Open Leaderboard - Which Players Made The Cut?
Find out which LIV golfers made the cut on Friday at Los Angeles Country Club
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
LIV Golf US Open Leaderboard - Which Players Made The Cut?
Find out which LIV golfers made the cut on Friday at Los Angeles Country Club
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Rickie Fowler's Puma Golf Shirts - Everything That He Is Wearing At The US Open
Fowler's apparel at the US Open has been turning a few heads! Here's where you can buy his look online
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
'I Want To Do That For Her' - Clark Draws Inspiration From Mom Whilst In US Open Contention
Wyndham Clark fired rounds of 64 and 67 to sit just a few shots back of the lead at LACC
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Dustin Johnson 'Proud' Of Historic US Open Comeback After Quadruple Bogey Setback
Despite a quad on the second hole, DJ managed to shoot level-par in an historic second day
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
13-Year-Old Makes History At Challenge Tour Event
Louis Klein shot two rounds of level-par to become the youngest player to make a Challenge Tour cut at just 13-years-old
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
How Many Fans Are There At The US Open?
The crowds looked sparse in places on the opening day of the 2023 US Open - and here's why
By Michael Weston • Published
-
'I Feel Like I Belong' - Masters Low Am Sam Bennett Set For Another Major Weekend
The reigning US Amateur champion opens his 2023 US Open account with an impressive 67
By Michael Weston • Published
-
Record Breaking Rickie Fowler Leads US Open By One Heading Into Weekend
Fowler leads the way into the weekend at Los Angeles Country Club after a second round birdie-fest
By Thomas Patrick Clarke • Last updated