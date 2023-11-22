Unpacking LIV Golf's New Schedule - 7 Key Takeaways

Brooks Koepka will be overjoyed, the 2024 LIV Golf League schedule has been released.

The third season of LIV Golf is upon us already, and it will once again get going in February at former PGA Tour venue El Camaleon at Mayakoba in Mexico. There will once again be 14 events in the calendar, with three not yet announced, including a brand new Individual Championship, and new tournaments in the likes of Hong Kong and Las Vegas.

There's plenty to unpack in the new line-up, so let's take a look at some of the key takeaways...

New events

There's a number of new events in this schedule, with the biggest being a debut trip for LIV Golf to Hong Kong, which will be its second Asia stop (along with Singapore, which is staying). The action will take place at the renowned Hong Kong Golf Club, home of the Asian Tour's Hong Kong Open.

Also, just like F1, LIV Golf is coming to Vegas. A new stop at Las Vegas Country Club has been added, with other new US events including cities such as Nashville and Houston.

Five US stops drop off

The schedule isn't fully complete yet but as it stands there is no room for Chicago (which has been played at Rich Harvest Farms in both years of LIV Golf so far), Orlando, Tulsa, DC and New Jersey - which has also featured in both the first two seasons.

There is an open 'USA' week and the season's final two events don't have venues yet either so all hope is not lost for these locations.

No more London

The Centurion Club near London hosted the first ever LIV Golf event back in June 2021 but the 54-hole circuit will no longer have a 'LIV London' event next year. Instead it'll be 'LIV UK' as the venue has moved some 125 miles north to JCB Golf and Country Club.

JCB is one of the most exclusive golf clubs in the UK and was opened for play in 2018. It's famous for its island green 17th hole and will be well known to YouTube viewers of Rick Sheils and Good Good.

No Trump courses, yet

As previously stated, LIV Golf has hosted an event at Trump Bedminster in New Jersey in both of its first two seasons.

That is gone in season two, as things stand, as is Trump National Golf Club in Washington, DC.

Also not featuring on the schedule, yet, is Trump National Doral in Miami, which hosted the Team Championship in each of the first two seasons as well.

Clashes

Clashes are inevitable when you're a start-up golf tour that plays at weekends, and there are some notable ones in season three for LIV.

The season starts in Mexico, which goes up against the newly-made 'Signature' AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the PGA Tour. Most of the Signature events will, like LIV, not feature a cut and have smaller fields, plus huge prize pools. Going up against Pebble Beach will be a tough start for LIV, albeit it will be in a different time zone so it shouldn't be a full-on clash.

Another PGA Tour Signature event clash will be in March with the Arnold Palmer Invitational (this one features a cut) taking place in the same week as the Hong Kong debut, albeit there will be a 13 hour time difference.

Other clashes with Signature events come in June when LIV's Houston debut goes up against the Memorial Tournament (also features a cut), two weeks before another debut in Nashville runs on the same weekend as the Travelers Championship.

The LIV Golf Greenbrier event also clashes with week one of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, going up against the FedEx St Jude Championship. Another notable clash sees LIV Golf Andalucia up against the co-sanctioned Scottish Open in the week before The Open, which will only be an hour time difference away.

Week before The Masters

As mentioned above, the Orlando event appears to have dropped off the calendar. That took place in the week before The Masters last year, when Brooks Koepka won before finishing T2nd at Augusta.

Currently, that spot simply says 'USA' but LIV will be running an event the week before the first men's Major of the year to help the Augusta-bound players get a tune-up. Where that event takes place is currently unknown.

It's not complete yet

As well as the Orlando venue currently unknown, there are a few events without venues yet.

That includes Saudi Arabia, which doesn't sound like it's taking place at Royal Greens like the past two seasons. The venue has hosted every single Saudi International and two LIV Golf events over the past few years but it looks like we'll be seeing another of the Kingdom's courses on our screens next year.

On top of that, there's going to be a new Individual Championship tournament in week 13 before the regular Team Championship. Neither of those have locations or courses confirmed as of yet. LIV Golf say the final two events will be "unveiled in the coming weeks."

Full LIV Golf League 2024 Schedule

Feb 2-4: Mayakoba (El Camaleon)

Mayakoba (El Camaleon) Feb 8-10: Las Vegas (Las Vegas Country Club)

Las Vegas (Las Vegas Country Club) Mar 1-3: Saudi Arabia (No venue announced yet)

Saudi Arabia (No venue announced yet) Mar 8-10: Hong Kong (Hong Kong Golf Club)

Hong Kong (Hong Kong Golf Club) Apr 5-7: USA (No location or venue announced yet)

USA (No location or venue announced yet) Apr 26-28: Adelaide (The Grange)

Adelaide (The Grange) May 3-5: Singapore (Sentosa Golf Club)

Singapore (Sentosa Golf Club) Jun 7-9: Houston (The Golf Club of Houston)

Houston (The Golf Club of Houston) Jun 21-23: Nashville (The Grove Golf Club)

Nashville (The Grove Golf Club) Jul 12-14: Andalucia (Valderrama)

Andalucia (Valderrama) Jul 26-28: UK (JCB Golf and Country Club)

UK (JCB Golf and Country Club) Aug 16-18: Greenbrier (The Old White)

Greenbrier (The Old White) No date: Individual Championship (No location or venue announced yet)

Individual Championship (No location or venue announced yet) No date: Team Championship (No location or venue announced yet)

