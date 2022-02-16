Saudi League Players 'Use The Money To Give To The Kids In Yemen' – Mike Lorenzo-Vera

DP World Tour member Mike Lorenzo-Vera has led a vocal charge and urged those approached for the rumoured Saudi-backed Super League to "use the money to give to kids in Yemen." Vera took to Instagram to share a video message with his followers; speaking in English to broaden the reach of his message.

"There is something I don't really like that is going on now with the Saudi league," he opened. The 37-year old described the extortionate amount of money which is rumoured to have been offered to players as "a lottery ticket for the family" but couldn't shake the "uncomfortable feeling" of its origins. Vera drew inspiration from a recent BBC documentary that he said was aired in the Player's Lounge of the DP World Tour event at Ras al Khaimah. He said, "There was a BBC documentary about Yemen. Kids dying because of a lack of food. So skinny, so sad. The situation there is insane. I am no journalist and I don’t understand everything but the thing that I could understand is that the Saudis are involved."

Vera confirmed he was not "in the situation", meaning he had not received an approach from the Saudis. Going by his emotive message, it seems clear that an approach would be declined should it be forthcoming. His powerful message continued, “I know it can sound jealous but sometimes we need to come back down to earth." The Frenchman backed the recent remarks of Sky Sports Commentator, Andrew Coltart. “Andrew Coltart is 100% right. Sometimes we lose the reality. I’ve played in Saudi twice and the more time that passes, the more I feel uncomfortable with it. We need to not forget where we come from."

Vera, who finished 16th in the 2019 PGA Championship, supported the ongoing efforts and dedication of the PGA & DP World Tour. “The European Tour and PGA Tour have been here for us and we can thank them. I think that to go away from them for money feels a bit strange. And that money feels even more strange." The DP World Tour veteran parts with one final message for the players that are seemingly heading to the rumoured Saudi-backed league, “Good luck to you guys, I hope we all come back to earth one day."

Vera’s comments earned the backing of fellow Frenchman, and four-time DP World Tour winner, Raphael Jacquelin. He responded, “Come back to earth and don’t forget where you are from 👍👍👍 well said Mike 🙌 100% agree !!!”

Speculation of a Saudi-backed Super League continues to grow, with sources revealing that Bryson DeChambeau is set to join. Phil Mickelson has previously confirmed an approach whilst, according to PGA Tour pro, Kramer Hickok, 17 PGA Tour players might have signed on the dotted line to join the reported league. Like Vera, Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, and Collin Morikawa have publicly pledged their allegiance to the PGA and DP World Tours.

Watch the video message in full below: