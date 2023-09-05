Twin Sisters Aged 14 Set Course Records In National Finals
Annabel Peaford broke St Ives course record on day one of the Women’s Champion Club event before twin sister and scratch player Emily set a new record a day later
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
England Golf staged a successful new women's event at the weekend and it has thrown two young twin sisters into the spotlight after their record-breaking feats.
Walton Heath were crowned the first-ever winners of the English Women’s Champion Club at St Ives in Cambridgeshire on Sunday in an impressive team performance, which included some dazzling golf by 14-year-old twins Annabel Peaford and Emily Peaford.
The duo, along with team-mates Nicola Taylor and captain Charlotte Adamson, ensured Walton Heath triumphed by a whopping 14 shots ahead of Ganton Golf Club as the St Ives (Hunts) course record was broken not just once, but three times over the two days.
First it was Walton Heath’s Annabel Peaford with a 70 (-2) on day one before Ganton’s Amy Staveley made 69 (-3) on the second day then Annabel’s twin sister Emily broke the record just two hours later, with an eagle and four birdies on her way to 67 (-5).
Emily’s 257-yard drive on the par-4 13th hole left her a tap-in eagle , the teenager smiled: "It was amazing. I was just thinking to get it to the green for a birdie or par and it ended up a foot away from the flag.”
Emily and her sister weren’t aware of Annabel’s course record on the Saturday until they arrived for the final day. Emily explained: “It was strange, we didn’t realise it was the course record on Saturday, it was only when we got to the course on the second day.
“Nobody had told me, so afterwards when people said I had taken the record away from my sister, it was quite pleasing. She’s had a really good season and overtaken me, so it was nice to get back at her with that one!”
Emily has now broken two course records in a week after a stunning -9 at North Hants Golf Club just five days earlier for 45 stableford points off scratch.
But it was back to the City of London Freemen’s School on Monday for the Peaford sisters after their heroics. Emily said: "It’s nice to be back at school to see my friends but it is hard to get back into the routine. I’d probably rather be out at Walton Heath in this weather.”
Emily next hopes to emulate her twin by playing for England , she added: “My sister played in the England v Switzerland match earlier this year and I’d like to play in the ones coming up. Representing England is my goal.”
Eighteen clubs from different counties competed at the first annual Women’s Champion Club, with three players from each playing 18 holes Saturday and Sunday, with the two best scores on each day counting.
Emily’s 74 and 67, along with sister Annabel’s pair of 70s across both days, helped Walton Heath to a comfortable victory. In second place was Ganton’s Staveley, Sara Gilmore and Heather Butcher with Northamptonshire County’s Hattie Billson, Lila Bissett and Olivia Holioak Church in third place. The 2024 Women’s Champion Club competition takes place at Hessle Golf Club, Yorkshire from August 31–September 1.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
James Nursey is a freelance contributor to Golf Monthly after spending over 20 years as a sports reporter in newspapers. During a 17-year career with the Daily Mirror, he covered mainly football but reported from The Open annually and also covered a Ryder Cup and three US Opens. He counts a pre-tournament exclusive with Justin Rose at Merion in 2013 as one of his most memorable as the Englishman went on to win his first Major and later repeated much of the interview in his winner’s speech. Now, after choosing to leave full-time work in newspapers, James, who is a keen single-figure player, is writing about golf more. His favourite track is the Old Course after attending St Andrews University but has since played mainly at Edgbaston, where he is a member. James’ golfing highlights include a hole-in-one and previously winning the club championship and scratch knock-out at Edgbaston. He is also an active member of the Association of Golf Writers and Press Golfing Society, for whom he has represented in matches. But he is just as happy hitting balls or playing the odd hole with his young daughter at their local club Shrewsbury.
James is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G400
3 wood: Ping i20
Hybrid: Ping i20
Irons: Ping i500 4-SW
Wedges: Ping Glide forged 50, 56
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
Ball: Titleist ProVIx
-
-
2023 Irish Open Betting Picks and Predictions
OddsChecker's, Tom Jacobs breaks down this week's Irish Open field, and picks two selections for this week's event at The K Club!
By Tom Jacobs Published
-
‘The Sky’s The Limit’ – 22-Year-Old Danish Star Nicolai Hojgaard Set For Ryder Cup Debut
The Ryder Cup newcomer has been earmarked as one of the game’s most promising young talents for several years
By Mike Hall Published
-
Which LIV Europeans Missed Out On The Ryder Cup Team?
The LIV players who won't be competing or playing a role on the European captain's team of staff at the 2023 Ryder Cup
By Michael Weston Published
-
Team Europe Complete As Luke Donald Names European Ryder Cup Wildcards
Luke Donald has named his six wildcard picks, which means his 12 players to face America in Rome are now confirmed
By Michael Weston Last updated
-
Teenage Monday Qualifier Wins On LPGA Tour
Could the LPGA Tour have a new superstar?
By Michael Weston Published
-
Anne Van Dam Driver Disaster - What Could Have Been Done?
It was an unfortunate incident, but should there be a rule in place for such cases to make matters fair?
By Michael Weston Published
-
USA Win Walker Cup At St Andrews With Fine Comeback As Gordon Sargent Stars
United States rallied to win the Walker Cup on Sunday for the fourth straight time at the Old Course
By James Nursey Published
-
Denmark's Smilla Tarning Soenderby Claims KPMG Women's Irish Open After Rival's Incredible Bad Luck
Anne Van Dam bizarrely broke her driver on the way to the first playoff hole before Soenderby won with an eagle
By James Nursey Published
-
Ludvig Aberg Wins DP World Tour Title Just Three Months After Turning Pro
Aberg birdied four of the last five holes to win the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre GC with a stunning 64
By James Nursey Published
-
Robert MacIntyre Clinches Final Automatic Ryder Cup Spot On The European Points List
Scottish pro MacIntyre carded a final round 70 at the Omega European Masters for a three-under total
By James Nursey Published