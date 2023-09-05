Twin Sisters Aged 14 Set Course Records In National Finals

Annabel Peaford broke St Ives course record on day one of the Women’s Champion Club event before twin sister and scratch player Emily set a new record a day later

From left to right: Nicola Taylor, Emily Peaford, Annabel Peaford, Charlotte Adamson (Walton Heath team captain)
From left to right: Nicola Taylor, Emily Peaford, Annabel Peaford, Charlotte Adamson (Walton Heath team captain)
(Image credit: England Golf)
James Nursey
By James Nursey
published

England Golf staged a successful new women's event at the weekend and it has thrown two young twin sisters into the spotlight after their record-breaking feats.

Walton Heath were crowned the first-ever winners of the English Women’s Champion Club at St Ives in Cambridgeshire on Sunday in an impressive team performance, which included some dazzling golf by 14-year-old twins Annabel Peaford and Emily Peaford.

The duo, along with team-mates Nicola Taylor and captain Charlotte Adamson, ensured Walton Heath triumphed by a whopping 14 shots ahead of Ganton Golf Club as the St Ives (Hunts) course record was broken not just once, but three times over the two days.

First it was Walton Heath’s Annabel Peaford with a 70 (-2) on day one before Ganton’s Amy Staveley made 69 (-3) on the second day then Annabel’s twin sister Emily broke the record just two hours later, with an eagle and four birdies on her way to 67 (-5). 

Emily’s 257-yard drive on the par-4 13th hole left her a tap-in eagle , the teenager smiled: "It was amazing. I was just thinking to get it to the green for a birdie or par and it ended up a foot away from the flag.”

Emily and her sister weren’t aware of Annabel’s course record on the Saturday until they arrived for the final day. Emily explained: “It was strange, we didn’t realise it was the course record on Saturday, it was only when we got to the course on the second day.

“Nobody had told me, so afterwards when people said I had taken the record away from my sister, it was quite pleasing. She’s had a really good season and overtaken me, so it was nice to get back at her with that one!”

Emily has now broken two course records in a week after a stunning -9 at North Hants Golf Club just five days earlier for 45 stableford points off scratch. 

Emily Peaford celebrates her course record at St Ives

Emily Peaford celebrates her course record at St Ives

(Image credit: England Golf)

But it was back to the City of London Freemen’s School on Monday for the Peaford sisters after their heroics. Emily said: "It’s nice to be back at school to see my friends but it is hard to get back into the routine. I’d probably rather be out at Walton Heath in this weather.”

Emily next hopes to emulate her twin by playing for England , she added: “My sister played in the England v Switzerland match earlier this year and I’d like to play in the ones coming up. Representing England is my goal.” 

Eighteen clubs from different counties competed at the first annual Women’s Champion Club, with three players from each playing 18 holes Saturday and Sunday, with the two best scores on each day counting. 

Emily’s 74 and 67, along with sister Annabel’s pair of 70s across both days, helped Walton Heath to a comfortable victory. In second place was Ganton’s Staveley, Sara Gilmore and Heather Butcher with Northamptonshire County’s Hattie Billson, Lila Bissett and Olivia Holioak Church in third place. The 2024 Women’s Champion Club competition takes place at Hessle Golf Club, Yorkshire from August 31–September 1.

Topics
Women's Golf
James Nursey
James Nursey
Contributor

James Nursey is a freelance contributor to Golf Monthly after spending over 20 years as a sports reporter in newspapers. During a 17-year career with the Daily Mirror, he covered mainly football but reported from The Open annually and also covered a Ryder Cup and three US Opens. He counts a pre-tournament exclusive with Justin Rose at Merion in 2013 as one of his most memorable as the Englishman went on to win his first Major and later repeated much of the interview in his winner’s speech.  Now, after choosing to leave full-time work in newspapers, James, who is a keen single-figure player, is writing about golf more.  His favourite track is the Old Course after attending St Andrews University but has since played mainly at Edgbaston, where he is a member. James’ golfing highlights include a hole-in-one and previously winning the club championship and scratch knock-out at Edgbaston. He is also an active member of the Association of Golf Writers and Press Golfing Society, for whom he has represented in matches. But he is just as happy hitting balls or playing the odd hole with his young daughter at their local club Shrewsbury.

James is currently playing: 
Driver: Ping G400
3 wood: Ping i20
Hybrid: Ping i20
Irons: Ping i500 4-SW
Wedges: Ping Glide forged 50, 56
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
Ball: Titleist ProVIx

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸