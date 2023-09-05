Twin Sisters Aged 14 Set Course Records In National Finals

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

England Golf staged a successful new women's event at the weekend and it has thrown two young twin sisters into the spotlight after their record-breaking feats.

Walton Heath were crowned the first-ever winners of the English Women’s Champion Club at St Ives in Cambridgeshire on Sunday in an impressive team performance, which included some dazzling golf by 14-year-old twins Annabel Peaford and Emily Peaford.

The duo, along with team-mates Nicola Taylor and captain Charlotte Adamson, ensured Walton Heath triumphed by a whopping 14 shots ahead of Ganton Golf Club as the St Ives (Hunts) course record was broken not just once, but three times over the two days.

First it was Walton Heath’s Annabel Peaford with a 70 (-2) on day one before Ganton’s Amy Staveley made 69 (-3) on the second day then Annabel’s twin sister Emily broke the record just two hours later, with an eagle and four birdies on her way to 67 (-5).



Emily’s 257-yard drive on the par-4 13th hole left her a tap-in eagle , the teenager smiled: "It was amazing. I was just thinking to get it to the green for a birdie or par and it ended up a foot away from the flag.”



Emily and her sister weren’t aware of Annabel’s course record on the Saturday until they arrived for the final day. Emily explained: “It was strange, we didn’t realise it was the course record on Saturday, it was only when we got to the course on the second day.



“Nobody had told me, so afterwards when people said I had taken the record away from my sister, it was quite pleasing. She’s had a really good season and overtaken me, so it was nice to get back at her with that one!”



Emily has now broken two course records in a week after a stunning -9 at North Hants Golf Club just five days earlier for 45 stableford points off scratch.

Emily Peaford celebrates her course record at St Ives (Image credit: England Golf)

But it was back to the City of London Freemen’s School on Monday for the Peaford sisters after their heroics. Emily said: "It’s nice to be back at school to see my friends but it is hard to get back into the routine. I’d probably rather be out at Walton Heath in this weather.”



Emily next hopes to emulate her twin by playing for England , she added: “My sister played in the England v Switzerland match earlier this year and I’d like to play in the ones coming up. Representing England is my goal.”



Eighteen clubs from different counties competed at the first annual Women’s Champion Club, with three players from each playing 18 holes Saturday and Sunday, with the two best scores on each day counting.



Emily’s 74 and 67, along with sister Annabel’s pair of 70s across both days, helped Walton Heath to a comfortable victory. In second place was Ganton’s Staveley, Sara Gilmore and Heather Butcher with Northamptonshire County’s Hattie Billson, Lila Bissett and Olivia Holioak Church in third place. The 2024 Women’s Champion Club competition takes place at Hessle Golf Club, Yorkshire from August 31–September 1.