Twickenham Rugby Stadium To Become Nine-Hole Golf Course This Summer
The Stadium Golf Tour will see the 82,000 capacity venue transformed into a unique golf course in June
A new golf tour will take place at London’s famous Twickenham rugby stadium this summer – the flagship venue of six that will host the events throughout the UK.
The home of England rugby will host upwards of 7,000 players between 8 and 11 June when it becomes a nine-hole course for the Stadium Golf Tour.
The nine tee boxes will be placed on raised platforms around the stadium bowl. From there, players - in groups of up to eight - will hit their shots onto the related green on the pitch. Meanwhile, there will also be an innovative self-scoring system ranging from eagle to double bogey, depending on how close to the hole players get.
Managing Director of Twickenham Experience Limited, Nils Braude, explained he's delighted the stadium will host the tour. He said: "This is an incredible partnership, which will turn an 82,000-seater stadium into a visionary, powerful and exciting golf course. We're delighted to form a pivotal role in such an innovative tour. Everyone at Twickenham will make sure we play our part by offering great hospitality and experience to every one of the golfers that comes and plays at the Home of England Rugby."
Stadium Golf Tour president Michael Wiggins added: "We wanted to kick off the UK Tour by going to some amazing stadiums with great fan bases. So Twickenham Stadium is right on top of the list.”
As well as the nine-hole course, players will have access to "The Clubhouse", with booking options including golf simulators, a putting and chipping challenge and tours of the changing rooms.
Tickets will be available to Twickenham Stadium subscribers at 9am on Thursday 30 March, with the general public able to purchase tickets at noon on the same day. Tickets will be on sale at twickenhamstadium.com (opens in new tab) and anyone interested in taking part can subscribe to be the first to access tickets via twickenhamstadium.com/sign-up (opens in new tab).
As well as visiting the UK, a series of Stadium Golf Tour events are currently scheduled in the US. After Louisiana State University's Tiger Stadium hosted an event last week, it will move on to several more locations, including in Texas, Florida and South Carolina.
