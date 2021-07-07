The Japanese brand has been a partner of the event since 2019, with the company extending its support for the tournament that gets underway in August.

Toyo Tyres Renews Partnership With Women’s Open Championship

For a third consecutive year, Toyo Tyres will be showcasing its support for the final Women’s Major of the year through its website and social media platforms.

The brand, which first supported the event at Woburn in 2019, will be playing its part once again, this time at the world famous Carnoustie where the competition will be played between the 19th and 22nd August.

Having held the men’s Open Championship eight times, it will be hosting the women’s Open Championship for a second time.

The first tournament at Carnoustie was held 10 years ago in 2011, with Taiwan’s Yani Tseng dominating the field with a four-shot win. The victory was her fifth Major title.

This year, Sophia Popov will be looking to defend her title on the Scottish links, with the world’s best descending on arguably one of the toughest courses in the world.

In 2020, Popov produced one of the biggest sporting shocks whilst on the way to winning the Women’s Open Championship.

At the time, the German was ranked 304th in the world and was making only her fifth Major appearance.

However, around Royal Troon, she would produce some scintillating golf, shooting a three-under-par final round to secure a two shot victory and a maiden Major title.