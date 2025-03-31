Going into the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open Alejandro Tosti was in contention but, after a two-under 68, he finished well back of winner, Min Woo Lee.

Despite the Australian's great golf throughout Sunday, it was the actions of Tosti that got people talking, with those on the broadcast claiming that the Argentinian was deliberately playing slowly to put off his playing partner.

However, Tosti has now reacted to comments on social media, with the 28-year-old firing off a response on X/Twitter.

Bones talking sh*t for the fans. Saying l am walking 50 yards behind and “trying to slow playing my partner”. The part you don’t see is that l used the restroom and prepared myself a drink.March 31, 2025

The comment, which was in response to Golf Channel's Brentley Romine, read: "Bones (Jim Mackay) talking s**t for the fans. Saying l am walking 50 yards behind and “trying to slow playing my partner”. The part you don’t see is that l used the restroom and prepared myself a drink."

Throughout the final round it appeared that Lee was cruising to the title at Memorial Park but, at the par 5 eighth, the 26-year-old pushed his drive right and underneath a bush.

Speaking to his caddie, it took around 12-minutes for Lee to decide on a drop, with Tosti seen speaking to a rules official as the incident continued. In the end, Lee would take a penalty drop but still make par, keeping his advantage intact after it took 30 minutes to complete the hole.

Following on from the moment, Tosti was seen clearly getting slightly hot under-the-collar, with the former Korn Ferry Tour winner dropping his club after a poor shot on the back nine.

What's more, at the 12th, NBC's McKay stated on the broadcast that: "I don't know what's going on, but Tosti is playing at his own pace. At times, it's normal. At times, it's glacially slow. But he's decided on this particular hole to really take his time, and he's holding up play in this last group."

After the completion of the round, Tosti wasn't called for media and, during Lee's press conference, he wasn't asked about Tosti's actions. What the champion did reveal was that there "was a bit of a backup, so we were waiting every hole."

Either way, Lee claimed the title by a single stroke and Tosti secured a top five, his best result of the season, so far.