Alejandro Tosti Fires Back After Slow Play Accusation At Houston Open

Tosti has responded to claims that he was deliberately playing slowly to put off playing partner, Min Woo Lee, during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open

Alejandro Tosti hits a tee shot and watches it in the air
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock's avatar
By
published

Going into the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open Alejandro Tosti was in contention but, after a two-under 68, he finished well back of winner, Min Woo Lee.

Despite the Australian's great golf throughout Sunday, it was the actions of Tosti that got people talking, with those on the broadcast claiming that the Argentinian was deliberately playing slowly to put off his playing partner.

However, Tosti has now reacted to comments on social media, with the 28-year-old firing off a response on X/Twitter.

The comment, which was in response to Golf Channel's Brentley Romine, read: "Bones (Jim Mackay) talking s**t for the fans. Saying l am walking 50 yards behind and “trying to slow playing my partner”. The part you don’t see is that l used the restroom and prepared myself a drink."

Throughout the final round it appeared that Lee was cruising to the title at Memorial Park but, at the par 5 eighth, the 26-year-old pushed his drive right and underneath a bush.

Speaking to his caddie, it took around 12-minutes for Lee to decide on a drop, with Tosti seen speaking to a rules official as the incident continued. In the end, Lee would take a penalty drop but still make par, keeping his advantage intact after it took 30 minutes to complete the hole.

A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour)

A photo posted by on

Following on from the moment, Tosti was seen clearly getting slightly hot under-the-collar, with the former Korn Ferry Tour winner dropping his club after a poor shot on the back nine.

What's more, at the 12th, NBC's McKay stated on the broadcast that: "I don't know what's going on, but Tosti is playing at his own pace. At times, it's normal. At times, it's glacially slow. But he's decided on this particular hole to really take his time, and he's holding up play in this last group."

After the completion of the round, Tosti wasn't called for media and, during Lee's press conference, he wasn't asked about Tosti's actions. What the champion did reveal was that there "was a bit of a backup, so we were waiting every hole."

Either way, Lee claimed the title by a single stroke and Tosti secured a top five, his best result of the season, so far.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸