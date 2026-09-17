PGA Tour Makes Controversial Preferred Lies Call For Biltmore Championship
The PGA Tour announced even before the start of the Biltmore Championship that preferred lies would be in operation for the entire duration of the tournament
The inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville didn't get off to the best of starts as the PGA Tour announced preferred lies would be in operation for all found rounds.
The Tour said in a statement that rainy and humid weather conditions in North Carolina had led to "challenging agronomic conditions" at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove.
Presumably this has led to the chance of mudballs throughout the event, so the PGA Tour took the unusual step of playing preferred lies for the entire tournament.
Playing preferred lies is not unusual, but it's usually done on a day-by-day basis so to install it for a full tournament even before the first round is quite an unprecedented move.
"Due to heavy rainfall and high temperatures in Western North Carolina creating challenging agronomic conditions during the final phases of tournament preparation, preferred lies will be in effect all four rounds at the Biltmore Championship Asheville," read the PGA Tour statement.
The Biltmore Championship is being used by seven Presidents Cup players as a tune-up for Team USA in their upcoming battle with the International Team at Medinah.
It's also crucial for players in the FedExCup Fall as the last chance to try and secure a top 100 finish and Tour card for next year - along with chances to get into the Signature Events via the Aon Next 10.
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There's extra incentive for winning these events as well this year, as tournament champions get two-year exemptions, which Brian Rolapp has revealed will be honored in the PGA Tour shake-up and get players into the new Championship Series in 2028.
So with the stakes even higher than usual, the PGA Tour has likely taken the decision to level the playing field and ensure there's no hard luck stories via bad lies on the fairways or mudballs costing players shots.
The decision naturally enough drew plenty of reaction on social media, ranging from questioning the local weather to why it's already been applied for all four days even before the first round.
Thursday's opening round of the Biltmore Championship was also delayed due to fog, so even before a ball had been struck in anger it was a difficult start for the new PGA Tour event.
Reaction to preferred lies announcement...
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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