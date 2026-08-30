How Much The Winning Caddie Earns At The Tour Championship

The Tour Championship is one of the most prestigious events of the PGA Tour season.

The winner at East Lake not only gets to claim a PGA Tour title, but is also crowned the FedExCup Champion thanks to its status as the final three of the big Playoffs events following a season-long battle.

In other words, it’s a big deal in men’s elite golf – a fact reflected in the huge prize money offered.

Overall, a purse of $40m is available at the event, double the sum reserved for the PGA Tour’s Signature Events and $15m more than even its flagship tournament, The Players Championship.

The winner also claims a bigger prize than any other PGA Tour event, and by some distance.

Whoever wins the Tour Championship, becoming the FedExCup champion in the process, will earn prize money of $10m, more than double the next-highest on the PGA Tour – the $4.5m given to Cameron Young for his win at The Players Championship.

The new champion doesn’t get to see all that money, with various factors determining how much he actually receives.

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One of the bigger slices of the $10m windfall is the money paid to his caddie.

In many cases, a player will negotiate terms with his caddie. For example, most caddies are either paid an annual salary or given a weekly base rate. That information is generally kept between them.

However, it is widely accepted that winners of tournaments generally give their caddies 10% of their prize money, on top of what else they are paid.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

That means the winner’s caddie can expect a one-off payment of $1m from his boss’ earnings – over $400,000 more than even the winner of the big DP World Tour event, the Husqvarna British Masters, earned.

That’s the same sum Tommy Fleetwood’s caddie Ian Finnis is thought to have earned after he helped the Englishman secure his maiden PGA Tour title at the 2025 event.

The caddies of players finishing further down the leaderboard are also expected do well financially out of the week.

Tommy Fleetwood won a $10m payout in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Caddies of players finishing elsewhere in the top 10 are expected to receive around 7% of the prize money, with around 5% going to the caddies of other players in the field.

If there’s a solo runner-up at the Tour Championship, the player will win $5m. If his caddie receives 7% of that, it would hand them around $350,000.

Even JJ Spaun, who withdrew on Thursday through injury, will claim at least $355,000 for finishing the FedExCup in 30th place, meaning his caddie Mark Carens is set for a $17,750.