PGA Tour-Bound Player Withdrawn From Korn Ferry Event Due To 'Disciplinary Matter'

Alejandro Tosti was withdrawn after the first round of the Albertsons Boise Open following an unspecified incident

Alejandro Tosti competing in the first round of the Albertsons Boise Open
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Ben Fleming
Ben Fleming
published

Alejandro Tosti has been withdrawn after the first round of the Albertsons Boise Open with officials citing a "disciplinary matter."

Tosti fired a first-round 67 in the Korn Ferry Tour event but will play no further part in the tournament having been withdrawn after Thursday's action.

The Argentine currently sits fourth in the Korn Ferry points list and has already earned his PGA Tour card for next season with the top 30 players securing promotion off the development tour.

In a statement on the Tour's website, officials announced that Tosti was withdrawn due to a "disciplinary matter," with the statement adding: "Per PGA Tour policy, the details of the issue and any related disciplinary action will be handled internally." 

At present, the details surrounding the forced withdrawal are unknown but updates are expected. According to Ryan French of Monday Q Info, any investigation may also look into other alleged incidents that occurred prior to this one incident. 

On social media, French stated: "This (withdrawal) comes after numerous alleged incidents throughout the season that have led to him being suspended."

The 27-year-old recorded eight top-ten finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour this season before his first victory last month at the Pinnacle Bank Championship.

Totsi was involved in a rules incident earlier in the year when he mistakenly used a shuttle ride at the Lecom Suncoast Classic. Shuttles had been in use between other holes but the Argentine and five other pros used an unauthorised cart between the 18th and 1st hole. All six were subsequently docked two shots.

