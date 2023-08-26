PGA Tour-Bound Player Withdrawn From Korn Ferry Event Due To 'Disciplinary Matter'

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Alejandro Tosti has been withdrawn after the first round of the Albertsons Boise Open with officials citing a "disciplinary matter."

Tosti fired a first-round 67 in the Korn Ferry Tour event but will play no further part in the tournament having been withdrawn after Thursday's action.

The Argentine currently sits fourth in the Korn Ferry points list and has already earned his PGA Tour card for next season with the top 30 players securing promotion off the development tour.

Breaking:According to sources, Alejandro Tosti who is in points, on the KFT has been suspended after an incident yesterday. This comes after numerous alleged incidents throughout the season that have lead to him being suspended. Full story coming.August 25, 2023 See more

In a statement on the Tour's website, officials announced that Tosti was withdrawn due to a "disciplinary matter," with the statement adding: "Per PGA Tour policy, the details of the issue and any related disciplinary action will be handled internally."

At present, the details surrounding the forced withdrawal are unknown but updates are expected. According to Ryan French of Monday Q Info, any investigation may also look into other alleged incidents that occurred prior to this one incident.

On social media, French stated: "This (withdrawal) comes after numerous alleged incidents throughout the season that have led to him being suspended."

The 27-year-old recorded eight top-ten finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour this season before his first victory last month at the Pinnacle Bank Championship.

Totsi was involved in a rules incident earlier in the year when he mistakenly used a shuttle ride at the Lecom Suncoast Classic. Shuttles had been in use between other holes but the Argentine and five other pros used an unauthorised cart between the 18th and 1st hole. All six were subsequently docked two shots.