PGA Tour-Bound Player Withdrawn From Korn Ferry Event Due To 'Disciplinary Matter'
Alejandro Tosti was withdrawn after the first round of the Albertsons Boise Open following an unspecified incident
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Alejandro Tosti has been withdrawn after the first round of the Albertsons Boise Open with officials citing a "disciplinary matter."
Tosti fired a first-round 67 in the Korn Ferry Tour event but will play no further part in the tournament having been withdrawn after Thursday's action.
The Argentine currently sits fourth in the Korn Ferry points list and has already earned his PGA Tour card for next season with the top 30 players securing promotion off the development tour.
Breaking:According to sources, Alejandro Tosti who is in points, on the KFT has been suspended after an incident yesterday. This comes after numerous alleged incidents throughout the season that have lead to him being suspended. Full story coming.August 25, 2023
In a statement on the Tour's website, officials announced that Tosti was withdrawn due to a "disciplinary matter," with the statement adding: "Per PGA Tour policy, the details of the issue and any related disciplinary action will be handled internally."
At present, the details surrounding the forced withdrawal are unknown but updates are expected. According to Ryan French of Monday Q Info, any investigation may also look into other alleged incidents that occurred prior to this one incident.
On social media, French stated: "This (withdrawal) comes after numerous alleged incidents throughout the season that have led to him being suspended."
The 27-year-old recorded eight top-ten finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour this season before his first victory last month at the Pinnacle Bank Championship.
Totsi was involved in a rules incident earlier in the year when he mistakenly used a shuttle ride at the Lecom Suncoast Classic. Shuttles had been in use between other holes but the Argentine and five other pros used an unauthorised cart between the 18th and 1st hole. All six were subsequently docked two shots.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He has covered a variety of sports and has also worked as a freelance journalist for The Independent and Stats Perform. An avid, albeit distinctly average golfer, he is a member of Nevill Golf Club. One of his best golfing moment was winning a 100/1 bet on Seamus Power and Thomas Detry to finish first and second at the 2022 Bermuda Championship.
-
-
'I Felt Like I Had A Little More Speed' - McIlroy Provides Injury Update At Tour Championship
The World No.2 suffered a back spasm prior to the PGA Tour season finale but remains in the field and in contention at East Lake
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Tour Championship Tee Times 2023 - Round Three
Good friends Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland lead, with a number of huge names in pursuit
By James Nursey Published
-
'I Felt Like I Had A Little More Speed' - McIlroy Provides Injury Update At Tour Championship
The World No.2 suffered a back spasm prior to the PGA Tour season finale but remains in the field and in contention at East Lake
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Tour Championship Tee Times 2023 - Round Three
Good friends Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland lead, with a number of huge names in pursuit
By James Nursey Published
-
Rahm Reveals 'Pet Peeve' Of Money Overshadowing Tour Championship
The Spaniard is in contention heading into the weekend but is not bothered about the eye-watering prize money on offer
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Potential Pairings At The 2023 Ryder Cup
We try to decipher who might play with who at the 44th Ryder Cup matches at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club
By Mark Townsend Published
-
Throwback: How Gimmegate Turned The 2015 Solheim Cup Around
We look back at one of the most controversial moments in the history of the Solheim Cup
By Mark Townsend Published
-
84-Year-Old Hall Of Famer Betters Her Age By An Incredible Four Shots
Two-time Major winner JoAnne Carner shot or beat her age for the sixth time at the US Senior Women's Open
By Mark Townsend Published
-
Are You Interested In Becoming A PGA Professional? – #PGADraft2023 Campaign Is Underway
The #PGADraft2023 campaign aims to inspire the next generation of PGA Members and you could be part of it
By Mark Townsend Published
-
Scheffler's Putting Woes Continue As He Gives Up FedEx Cup Lead
Scottie Scheffler shot an opening 71, including 33 putts, at East Lake to lose his lead at the Tour Championship
By Mark Townsend Published