This Unusual Rules Incident Sparked A Heated Debate in Hong Kong… Here’s What Happened

Cameron Smith was arguably the biggest player featuring at the Hong Kong Open, with the former Champion Golfer of the Year in contention going down the stretch on Sunday, with Smith hoping to put his name amongst the past Australian winners of the tournament.

It had been a tight-affair throughout in Hong Kong, but it was a moment at the 16th hole which caused the biggest talking point, with Smith and eventual winner, Ben Campbell, witnessing a rules incident, and slight fracas, involving their playing partner, Phachara Khongwatmai.

I understand you can remove a branch that’s already broken, but can you use it to clear a heap of bush out of the way while you’re moving it? Surely if it’s covered in vines, you can’t move it? pic.twitter.com/sCJcvUQSSgNovember 12, 2023 See more

So, what actually happened? Well, as mentioned, a number of players were in contention and, at the 16th, Khongwatmai was one shot ahead and looking for his second Asian Tour title. However, his tee shot was well off-line and found a thick bush.

Arriving on the scene, the 24-year-old assessed the situation and opted to play his second shot. However, he wasn't able to advance it out of the bush and, after calling over a rules official, spent the next 15 minutes discussing the options whilst both Smith and Campbell were forced to look on.

What then transpired is where the debate came in, with both Smith and Campbell protesting that a branch which Khongwatmai and his caddie were moving was actually connected to the tree.

Under Rule 8, 'Course Played as It Is Found', specifically Rule 8.1, 'Actions That Are Not Allowed' - "A player must not take any of these actions if they improve the conditions affecting the stroke: (1) Move, bend or break any: Growing or attached natural object, Immovable obstruction, integral object or boundary object or Tee-marker for the teeing area when playing a ball from that teeing area."

Smith congratulates Campbell on the 18th green (Image credit: Getty Images)

Such was the frustration with the way the Thai player had treated the area, as well as the explanation from the rules official, which wasn't picked up by cameras, Campbell could be heard reportedly saying that: “I think we need to get another rules official," as well as "he's broken these branches here, look at that, these just got broken... Wow."

Following on from the incident, Khongwatmai was only able to get his third shot into the rough where, eventually, he would make a double bogey and, with Smith making par, the Australian found himself at the top of the leaderboard.

The drama wasn't done there though and, with Smith finishing par-par, he was pipped to the post by his playing partner, Campbell, who carded back-to-back birdies to pick up his maiden Asian Tour title and the biggest win of his career.