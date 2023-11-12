This Unusual Rules Incident Sparked A Heated Debate in Hong Kong… Here’s What Happened
After Phachara Khongwatmai found trouble off the tee, both Smith and Ben Campbell were left bemused by what followed
Cameron Smith was arguably the biggest player featuring at the Hong Kong Open, with the former Champion Golfer of the Year in contention going down the stretch on Sunday, with Smith hoping to put his name amongst the past Australian winners of the tournament.
It had been a tight-affair throughout in Hong Kong, but it was a moment at the 16th hole which caused the biggest talking point, with Smith and eventual winner, Ben Campbell, witnessing a rules incident, and slight fracas, involving their playing partner, Phachara Khongwatmai.
I understand you can remove a branch that’s already broken, but can you use it to clear a heap of bush out of the way while you’re moving it? Surely if it’s covered in vines, you can’t move it? pic.twitter.com/sCJcvUQSSgNovember 12, 2023
So, what actually happened? Well, as mentioned, a number of players were in contention and, at the 16th, Khongwatmai was one shot ahead and looking for his second Asian Tour title. However, his tee shot was well off-line and found a thick bush.
Arriving on the scene, the 24-year-old assessed the situation and opted to play his second shot. However, he wasn't able to advance it out of the bush and, after calling over a rules official, spent the next 15 minutes discussing the options whilst both Smith and Campbell were forced to look on.
What then transpired is where the debate came in, with both Smith and Campbell protesting that a branch which Khongwatmai and his caddie were moving was actually connected to the tree.
Under Rule 8, 'Course Played as It Is Found', specifically Rule 8.1, 'Actions That Are Not Allowed' - "A player must not take any of these actions if they improve the conditions affecting the stroke: (1) Move, bend or break any: Growing or attached natural object, Immovable obstruction, integral object or boundary object or Tee-marker for the teeing area when playing a ball from that teeing area."
Such was the frustration with the way the Thai player had treated the area, as well as the explanation from the rules official, which wasn't picked up by cameras, Campbell could be heard reportedly saying that: “I think we need to get another rules official," as well as "he's broken these branches here, look at that, these just got broken... Wow."
Following on from the incident, Khongwatmai was only able to get his third shot into the rough where, eventually, he would make a double bogey and, with Smith making par, the Australian found himself at the top of the leaderboard.
The drama wasn't done there though and, with Smith finishing par-par, he was pipped to the post by his playing partner, Campbell, who carded back-to-back birdies to pick up his maiden Asian Tour title and the biggest win of his career.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Max Homa Wins Nedbank Golf Challenge In Commanding Fashion
The highest ranked player in the field produced an excellent final round to win Africa's Major in a dominant display
By Matt Cradock Last updated
-
What Are Bryson DeChambeau's Stock Yardages?
The American is known for his monster drives, but what are DeChambeau's stock yardages?
By Ben Fleming Published