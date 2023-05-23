Tour Pro Says Brooks Koepka 'Too Good To Be On LIV'

Eddie Pepperell thinks Brooks Koepka is too good a player to be on LIV Golf and misses the competitive edge of pitting his wits against the top players more often.

The 32-year-old commented on Twitter following Koepka’s fifth Major win in the PGA Championship. He began by writing: “A lot of LIV/Brooks stuff going around today… Here’s my input; LIV is ideal for Brooks. He’s clearly only cared for the majors since 2017, so why not get paid a ton of cash to play when you hardly care. It’s perfect for him. But love watching him do his stuff at the majors.”

That drew a response from another Twitter user, who wrote: “Imagine waking up and feeling the need to write this! I like Eddie but come on, let’s celebrate the win without the side swipe. Also the point seem invalidated by the fact he has won on LIV twice in 13 events so seems he does like winning.”

Pepperell hit back, though, writing: “Who doesn’t like winning? He’s too good to be on LIV and I think it’s a shame he’s not playing against the best in the world more regularly. He must surely wish that too deep down in his competitive belly, but I could be wrong.”

Long before he joined the circuit, Koepka admitted he struggled to raise his game for tournaments other than the biggest. After finishing tied for fifth at the 2021 Travelers Championship, he said: “It’s all mental. It’s tough to focus like that for - I’m going to be flat out honest. I can’t focus. A Major I get excited and I feel stuff on the first tee; I just struggle to do that in regular events. The focus and discipline is there in a major where it’s not here. I kind of go for everything.”

That appears to be backed up by his record on the PGA Tour, which features just four victories in non-Major tournaments.

Nevertheless, Koepka has won two LIV Golf events in the 12 he has played so far, most recently in Orlando in April, suggesting he at least has some focus on winning events that aren’t as revered as others.

Whether he’s as focused as he was at Oak Hill or not, Koepka will be one of the favourites to claim victory in the next LIV Golf tournament, which takes place at Trump National Golf Club in Washington DC this week.

However, if he does claim his third win on the circuit in less than a year, it will certainly add credence to Pepperell’s claim that he’s too good for a circuit that, while boasting some of the world’s best players, also has its fair share of journeymen and players whose best days are deemed to be behind them.