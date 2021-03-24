WATCH: Rory McIlroy Drive Finds Swimming Pool

The four-time Major winner's golf ball went for a swim after he pulled a drive out of bounds

Rory McIlroy officially has a new coach but his game is still a work in progress as he bids to win his first title since November 2019.

The four-time Major winner plays in the WGC-Match Play Championship this week and managed to hit one of his drives into a neighbouring swimming pool.

Teeing off the 5th, he pulled his drive well left out of bounds into someone’s garden as he struggled in the early stages in his match with Ian Poulter.

McIlroy found himself three down after five holes but had reduced the deficit to just one a few holes later.

Rory has a very good record in the WGC-Match Play, having won the event in 2015 where he defeated Gary Woodland in the final at TPC Harding Park.

The Northern Irishman makes his first start this week since the Players Championship where he missed the cut by 10 strokes in his title defence.

The former World No.1 seeks to become just the sixth golfer in history to win the men’s career grand slam at Augusta National next month.