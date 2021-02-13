Phil Mickelson produced a horror finish in his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finding the water twice on the last hole.

WATCH: Phil Mickelson Endures Horror Finish

Teeing off on the last hole, Mickelson placed his fairway wood perfectly in the middle of the fairway.

But two leaked shots to the left found the ocean as Mickelson made a quadruple bogey nine to cap off an eight-over-par round of 80, missing the cut by 11 shots.

Watch the video below:

The American has won this event five times, with the most recent victory a three shot win over Paul Casey in 2019.

But Mickelson has struggled for form on the PGA Tour this season, missing three cuts with his best finish a T44 at the Safeway Open.

Starting his second round at Pebble Beach, the five-time Major champion parred his first five holes.

A birdie at the sixth followed, before back-to-back bogies at the seventh and eighth meant a one-over-par front nine of 37.

Mickelson then showed his legendary short game on the 10th as his chip rolled into the cup for a birdie, and a slim possibility of making the cut, which was at one-under-par.

But disaster struck on the par five 14th as the American pushed his first tee shot right and had to hit a provisional, eventually making a scrappy double bogey.

Consecutive bogies then followed at the 15th and 16th, laying the foundations for a disappointing finish.