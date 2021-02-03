The former World No.1 says "it's not a very good decision" to propose equipment changes

Thomas: Governing Bodies “Extremely Selfish” To Rollback Equipment

The R&A and USGA have proposed three major equipment changes around the length of drivers and testing of golf balls and clubfaces.

It is the first real sign from the governing bodies that they are unhappy with the distance modern-day professionals are hitting the ball and are ready to do something about it.

Webb Simpson says that he doesn’t think equipment is the problem, and Justin Thomas tends to agree.

Thomas went as far as saying that the governing bodies have been “extremely selfish,” to propose changes after millions of dollars have been spent by equipment companies on improving technology.

The 2017 PGA Champion also says that only the top 0.001% of golfers are hitting it too far.

“I think distance is what it is right now because of us, and I think because of a lot of the players are taking the training and becoming more athletes and becoming stronger and more optimal in their distance. It is what it is,” Thomas said.

“I mean, if you give us different stuff we’re still going to try to find a way to hit it as far as we possibly can.

“I don’t think there’s any reason or it’s not necessary at all to change the golf ball.

“I am fine with them maybe not going any farther with it, but I think Tiger said it a while ago that they missed that opportunity probably 20 or so years ago.

“Companies have put billions of dollars I would say — I mean, I don’t know that, so I’ll say millions of dollars into the construction of golf balls and equipment, and to be perfectly honest, I think it would be extremely selfish of the USGA and the R&A to do that because of all the hard work that they’ve put in to make their equipment and golf balls as great as they possibly can and maybe just take a step back and realise that we’re doing some pretty awesome things with the golf ball and the golf clubs.

“And also look at your everyday golfer and go up to him and tell him that you want him to hit it shorter because just the top .001 percent of all golfers are hitting it too far, if you will.

“I think it’s not a very good decision, but you know, I’m not sitting in the boardrooms and making those decisions. But hopefully the right thing will be done.”