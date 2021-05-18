The Ryder Cup record points scorer is desperate to make his 10th appearance for Team Europe this year

Sergio Garcia On Ryder Cup Goal: “It’s Difficult To Explain It In Words”

Sergio Garcia says he cannot put it into words just how much he wants to be on Padraig Harrington’s European Ryder Cup team this September.

The Ryder Cup’s all-time leading points scorer would make his 10th appearance for Team Europe if he were to qualify for the match at Whistling Straits.

“For sure. Very much. I can’t tell you how much because it’s difficult to explain it in words,” Garcia told the Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast on his desire to make the team.

“It’s a big year with the Majors, with the Olympics and with the Ryder Cup.

“It’s something that I definitely want to be a part of.

“I love the Ryder Cup and I feel that I bring my best stuff there and hopefully I can have a good solid part of the year until September and make sure that I’m part of that team.”

Related: Sergio Garcia returns to TaylorMade

Garcia beat Rickie Fowler in the Sunday Singles at Le Golf National in 2018 to take his points tally to 25.5, surpassing Nick Faldo’s total of 25 points.

The Spaniard made his Ryder Cup debut in 1999 at Brookline, where he became the youngest player in Ryder Cup history at 19 years and 258 days – a record that he still holds today.

He has played in nine matches in total and has been on the winning side on six occasions.

Garcia also says he is keen to play in the Olympics, despite acknowledging that it won’t be the usual Olympic experience this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, he says that the Ryder Cup is his number one target and he could potential skip Tokyo if he needs to qualify for Whistling Straits – but is hoping that won’t happen.

“I think so yes. I love the Olympics, I love representing Spain but it is a funny year,” he said.

“It’s not really gonna be like a true Olympic experience there unfortunately because of everything that’s going on so I have to make sure that everything is where it should be and there’a a lot of things to play for and I want to make sure I’m part of that Ryder Cup team and maybe if that means I have to skip the olympics to play a couple of tournaments to give myself a better chance then I might do that but hopefully it wont get to that.

“The Ryder Cup is always number one in my mind.”

Podcast: PGA Championship Preview and Sergio Garcia Exclusive