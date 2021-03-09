The Northern Irishman has responded to doubters who may think his best golf is in the past

Rory McIlroy Confident Best Days Are Ahead Of Him

Rory McIlroy says he believes that his best days are ahead of him as he seeks his first title since November 2019 this week at TPC Sawgrass.

Despite back-to-back top 10s, Rory has slipped out of the world’s top 10 for the first time in two years and faces doubters as his winless run continues.

He enters the Players Championship following a disappointing 76 to close out the Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he opened with a 66.

The four-time Major winner and former World No.1, however, seems confident in his mindset that plenty more victories will come in the future.

“No, I don’t think you can ever think that,” he said after being asked if his best days are behind him.

“I’ve talked about this before; you have to be an eternal optimist in this game, and I truly believe that my best days are ahead of me.

“There’s no point in me being out here if I didn’t think that.

“That’s just not part of my psyche or anyone’s psyche out here.

“I think that’s the difference between people that make it to the elite level and the people that don’t, because they don’t think that way.

“I certainly believe that my best days are ahead of me, and I’m working hard to make sure that they are.”

Rory McIlroy won four Majors between 2011 and 2014, with his Major drought currently standing at six-and-a-half years since his PGA Championship triumph at Valhalla.

The 31-year-old seeks to become just the sixth male golfer to complete the modern Major career grand slam next month at Augusta National.

Do you think Rory’s best days are ahead of him? Let us know on social media

Related: McIlroy: Distance Insights Project “a huge waste of time and money”