Rory McIlroy sent his congratulations to Yuka Saso after her historic win at the US Women's Open, with Saso revealing that she had in fact modelled her swing on the four-time Major champions.

Rory McIlroy Congratulates Yuka Saso On Historic US Women’s Open Win

Going into the final round on Sunday, Rory McIlroy had posted a story on his Instagram which said: “Great playing in the last few days @yukasaso_official. Go finish it out today and get that trophy.”

The 19-year-old, who was looking to become the first Major champion from the Philippines, had started her round poorly with two double bogies in her first three holes.

But she would fight back, finishing four-under-par for the tournament and securing a playoff spot against Japan’s Nasa Hataoka.

In the playoff, Saso would birdie the third hole, securing the biggest win of her career and equalling Inbee Park’s record as the youngest US Women’s Open Champion.

After the win, McIlroy posted his congratulations on both his Twitter and Instagram pages.

On Twitter, he humorously tweeted: “Everyone’s going to be watching Yuka Saso swing videos on YouTube now. Congratulations!” Whilst on Instagram, he wrote “congratulation to @yukasaso_official.”

When asked about McIlroy’s post, Saso said: “I saw the post this morning, and I was like, ohhh. I should have reposted it but I was so busy this morning, so I’ll do it later. I felt really happy.

“Rory said ‘get that trophy’ and I did, so thank you, Rory.”

Shooting a four-under-par round on Friday, comparisons between Saso and the four-time Major champion’s swing started to surface on social media.

When asked about the similarities, the 19-year-old revealed that she watches swing videos of McIlroy regularly, stating: “I just like everything about his swing.”

Despite playing on opposite side of the country, McIlroy said he was “flattered,” going on to say “it’s really cool that someone that’s used me as a model is leading the US Open.

“I’m really, like I’m really into it. I watched some of it last night, brought back really bad memories from 2012, but . . . I’m excited to watch over the weekend and see how she does.

“There is some similarities. The way she sort of turns off the ball, that’s sort of like the way our heads both go at impact. There is some stuff there.”

With Saso’ victory, she has now secured LPGA Tour membership for the next five years.