Who will win at Education City Golf Club in Qatar?
Qatar Masters Golf Betting Tips 2021
After a little break on the European Tour, golf action returns this week in the Middle East for the 2021 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.
Once again the event will be held at Education City Golf Club, like it was in 2020, having moved away from Doha Golf Club in 2019.
In last years event Jorge Campillo emerged victorious in a playoff with David Drysdale, with both players returning this year attempting to rekindle that form.
In terms of favourites, Thomas Pieters leads the way and he is followed by Thomas Detry, Antoine Rozner, Andy Sullivan and Matthias Schwab.
George Coetzee 3 points each way at 28/1 with 888Sport
Throughout his career Coetzee has proven he enjoys this event with his most recent appearance yielding a T7 finish in 2020. Add that to his solid current form and we couldn’t ignore the South African.
Aaron Rai 3 points each way at 35/1 with Bet365
We like Rai here because at this golf course accuracy is key. The Englishman ranked inside the top-10 on the European Tour in both driving accuracy and greens in regulation in 2020, so if he can continue that kind of play in Qatar, don’t be surprised to see him at the business end of the leaderboard come Sunday. Also he played very solid golf at The Concession during a WGC event recently which has very tough conditions so he has some form at the moment.
Chris Paisley 2 points each way at 60/1 with 888Sport
There is a lot to like with Paisley this week. He came 7th here last year and has shown some excellent form in other areas of the Middle East in the past. His short-game is sharp at the moment which is good considering he gained almost 9 strokes on the field on the Paspalum greens at this event in 2020. We are hoping for more of the same this week.
Jorge Campillo 1 point each way at 90/1 with Bet365
He may have missed his last 3 cuts but he has not played in a month so we expect him to have worked hard on his game in that period. But the main reason we have gone for him here is because he is the defending champion and his odds are nearly in the triple figures!
This week in Qatar kicks off a stretch on the European Tour that sees it go from the Middle East down to Kenya in Africa.
