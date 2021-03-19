The Portugal Masters was due to take place from 29th April until 2nd May at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura. It will now be replaced by the Tenerife Open.

Portugal Masters Postponed Due To Covid Travel Restrictions

The Portugal Masters has been cancelled and will now be rescheduled for a later date after Covid-19 travel restrictions are lifted.

The event had been scheduled to run from 29th April until 2nd May but will now be replaced by the Tenerife Open, which moves from its original date of 15-18th April.

The European Tour now intends to fill that week with an alternate event in Europe, details of which will be announced at a later date.

Keith Pelley, Chief Executive of the European Tour, said: “We are obviously disappointed the ongoing challenges with international travel have led to the postponement of the Portugal Masters.

“Everyone associated with the tournament, both in Portugal and in the European Tour, worked very hard to deliver the event, which has been an important part of our schedule since 2007.

“Unfortunately, it simply was not possible to stage the event next month, so we are now looking into the possibility of rescheduling it at some point later this year.

“The change of date for the Tenerife Open, which will now take place the week after the Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, helps with ease of travel across continental Europe prior to the Open de France.

“We are also finalising a replacement event elsewhere in Europe from April 15-18 to continue to provide a full schedule and playing opportunities for our members.”

South African George Coetzee is the defending champion of the event, claiming a two-shot victory over Englishman Laurie Canter in September 2020.

