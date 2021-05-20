PGA of America Chief Executive Seth Waugh issued the warning to players amid reports Premier Golf League officials planned meetings with players on Tuesday.

Players Considering Premier Golf League Told “Be Careful What You Wish For”

PGA of America chief executive Seth Waugh issued a warning to players considering joining the Premier Golf League, also known as the Super Golf League, suggesting there’s no long-term gain to joining the new proposed golf tour.

He argues the long-term benefits of the PGA Tour ensures a player’s career stays reputable, outweighing the short-term gain of money that the PGL offers.

Addressing young players in particular who are still finding their way in the game, Waugh suggests joining the upstart league has plenty of drawbacks, and that golfers should avoid it.

“I’ve talked to a bunch of young players, and you look them in the eye and just say, ‘be careful what you wish for,’ because short-term gain feels good for a little while, but long-term gain is what makes lives,” Waugh said, speaking on Tuesday.

“For younger players that are going to have a 20-year career out here, I just don’t think they’re going to be better off in that format than they already are.”

When asked about whether players should consider where the money is coming from, Waugh continued.

“I think [they have to be] very mindful.

“Money is money, right, and so money needs to have a return and have all those things that are associated with it.

“But some money is better than other money.”

Rory McIlroy agrees with this viewpoint, speaking against the proposal back in March 2020.

“I didn’t really like where the money was coming from either, and I wanted to be the first one to speak out against it, and I’m glad that I have,” McIlroy said.

Golf Channel reported that PGL representatives met with some of golf’s biggest players on Tuesday at Kiawah Island, without revealing names of the individuals involved.

However, one manager who attended the meeting described it to Golf Channel as “underwhelming”, with details of the proposed tour still unclear.

Rumbling on in the background of golfing events, the Premier Golf League has grown in prominence this last month, with players frequently questioned about their opinions on the subject.

Rory McIlroy point-blank refused any participation in the PGL, while Lee Westwood seemed a lot more open to the idea when asked at his press conference ahead of the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island.

The PGL will reportedly run on a global circuit, with players offered upwards of $30 million to compete in team and solo formats.

However, the PGA Tour have stated that any players joining the PGL would forfeit their status on the PGA Tour, echoed by the European Tour, with their Ryder Cup eligibility also in doubt.

Waugh argues that golf in its current format doesn’t have anything wrong with it.

“I don’t think anything is hugely broken,” said Waugh.

“I’m not sure what the solve is for totally, other than an outside body trying to disrupt and get into the game in a way that I don’t think is in the best interest or long-term interest of the game.

“The game is not in crisis.

“The game has never been better from a participation standpoint.

“The players have never been better served than they are right now.”