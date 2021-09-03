New ‘Drive To Survive’ Style PGA Tour Netflix Series On Its Way

The docuseries will follow 12 players across the 2021/22 PGA Tour season

The F1 Drive to Survive series on Netflix was recently confirmed for a fourth season after being one of the most exciting developments in the sport over the past few years, and golf is set to get something similar.

According to reports in the US media, the PGA Tour has given the green light to Netflix for a docuseries following around 12 of its star players throughout the 2021/22 season, made by the people behind Drive to Survive.

‘Several’ star names from the PGA Tour have been confirmed according to insiders, with a reported six of the world’s top 20 set to be involved including Major winners and Ryder Cup players.

Golf Digest report that Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler and Cameron Champ are interested and both Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau are in discussions this week at the Tour Championship.

Players will not be paid for appearing in the series but will gain added exposure according to the reports.

The Drive to Survive series has been huge for F1, with record viewing figures for the sport being recorded after the launch of the series.

The opening grand prix of the current season in Bahrain was reported to have reached a high of 2.23m on Sky Sports, which was said to be the channel’s highest-ever viewing figures for a race.

It’s the same in the US, with McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown saying: “It’s got to be the single most important impact in North America.

“Almost every comment you get out of someone out of the US., they reference Drive to Survive.”

Netflix has certainly brought in new fans for F1 and that is surely something that a golf version can do too, if it is done correctly.