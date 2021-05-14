The American will have legendary caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay on the bag at next week's PGA Championship

Max Homa Teams Up With Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay

Max Homa is set to bring in Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay for the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island.

Bones has been working as an on-course commentator for NBC Sports and the Golf Channel since splitting with Phil Mickelson in 2017.

He was on the bag of Lefty for more than 25 years and was with Mickelson for all five of his Major victories.

Since then, he has made a few rare outings for players including Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick and Jimmy Walker.

He caddied for Thomas at last year’s PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park.

Genesis Invitational winner Max Homa, currently 39th in the world, confirmed on his Get a Grip podcast that he is set to work with Bones at Kiawah Island.

“Super, super fortunate, I’ve gotten to know Bones out at Whisper Rock in Arizona,” Homa said.

“Bones is one of the nicest, greatest people I’ve ever been around. Not saying that Joe—I have the utmost respect for Joe’s caddying and I mean this is not a slight at all, so please believe me when I say that. But it’ll be really cool to be around someone like Bones who is, quote unquote, a real caddie.

“Joe [Joe Greiner, Homa’s usual caddie] has learned his way into this—not that Bones didn’t, but he’s been doing this forever.