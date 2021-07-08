The R&A is launching the #FOREeveryone campaign to get more women and girls playing golf.

R&A Launches New #FOREeveryone Campaign

The R&A has today launched its #FOREeveryone campaign, a participation campaign aimed at encouraging more women and girls to play golf by showcasing the sport and providing practical advice on how everyone can get started.

#FOREeveryone highlights the many benefits of playing golf, oncluding the opportunities to improve physical and mental health, spend time with friends and family, or engage in the simple thrill of competition while challenging misconceptions that non-golfers have about the sport.

Prospective players can now visit FOREeveryone.com to recieve practical advice on how to start, as well as hear from existing women golfers across Great Britain and Ireland about the reasons they play and why others should give it a go.

The R&A is working in partnerhsip with England Golf, Golf Ireland, Scottish Golf, Wales GOlf and the PGA to encourage new golfers and welcome them across Great Britain and Ireland locally.

Phil Anderton, Chief Development Officer of The R&A, said, “The R&A is demonstrating its commitment to creating greater equality across golf and the #FOREeveryone campaign is the next step in our drive to have more women and girls involved at all levels of the sport.”

“Golf has many proven health benefits that make it an appealing sport, especially those new to the game. During the pandemic, when people were looking for outdoor pursuits which could be enjoyed safely, we saw a heightened interest, including from women and girls. In fact, 25% of the women who played golf last year were doing so for the first time, meaning now is the perfect time to ensure this interest is maintained, so women and girls enjoy the sport for many years to come.”

The #FOREeveryone campaign is part of The R&A’s Women in Golf Charter, which was established in 2018 to both increase the number of women and girls playing the sport globally and create more employment opportunities within the golf industry.

To find out more about the #FOREeveryone campaign, or for further information about rediscovering golf or locating beginner golfer programmes, head to FOREeveryone.com