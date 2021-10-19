Mallorca Open Golf Betting Tips 2021

The European Tour takes in Santa Ponsa this week for the low-key Mallorca Open. Who will win?

The European Tour reigns in Spain for a third week with the low-key Mallorca Open at Santa Ponsa, just one of 22 golf courses on the holiday-resort island.

It is a one-off return for the tournament last played as a main-tour event in 2011 when Darren Clarke won at Pula and not surprisingly for a tournament with a prize fund of only £845,000 (€1m) no big guns are there.

What we are left with is a 16/1 field tournament where nobody stands out.

Thomas Pieters, Andrew Johnston and Sam Horsfield, none of them 2021 winners, head the betting almost by default.

There are question marks about practically everyone but home advantage tips me towards a Spanish victory on a course where Seve won twice back in the day.

Wide fairways will suit bombers Wilco Nienaber and Pieters and wayward drivers in a totally different test to Valderrama, so fairways-and-greens men like Johnston may no longer have an edge.

Excitable veteran Pablo Larrazabal was 20th on Sunday but one-over is a good score by Valderrama standards and he was only four off second place.

This five-time winner, also a solid 20th in the previous week’s Spanish Open and 12th in Tenerife earlier in the year, should be seen to better advantage here.

In a long career he has never won in front of a home crowd so a Spanish victory is high on his bucket list.

Another Spaniard could be his main danger.

Adri Arnaus suffered the predictable reaction to losing out to Cabrera Bello in that Madrid playoff with an overdue first victory in clear sight until faltering over the closing holes.

Missing the cut by a mile at Valderrama has happened to better golfers than him on that treacherous course and the two extra days to get his mind back into shape will help.

Some of his best golf pre-Madrid second came in Spain – fourth in Gran Canaria and eighth in Tenerife.

Sunday’s defeats from winning positions by Laurie Canter and Sebastian Soderberg were more recent and less likely to be erased from their mindset as the wounds are still raw.

I’m happy to pass on them despite all the wonderful golf they played and instead go for Sweden’s Alexander Bjork, whose fourth at Valderrama was his second good show on Spanish soil following 12th in Tenerife.

He posted top-tens in Scandinavia in between.

The 2018 China Open winner, one of the more consistent in the field, rates an each-way interest as does American Sean Crocker if he can get back to the form of his second in Prague, fourth at Crans and ninth at Wentworth in August/early September.

Romain Langasque looks big at 66/1 after an 11th that promised more at Valderrama, and I can’t resist the 150/1 for Nacho Elvira who finally won a tournament, the Cazoo Open at Celtic Manor, but nothing of note since.

Massively inconsistent but liable to erupt into a barrage of birdies at any time, being on home soil could inspire a good week.

A little rain forecast for Friday with round one the warmest day at 26C. Low 20s at the weekend.

