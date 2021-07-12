Lucas Glover birdied five of the last seven holes to claim his first PGA Tour title in a decade.

Lucas Glover Wins First PGA Title In 10 Years

Glover, whose last win came at the 2011 Wells Fargo Championship, shot a round of the day 64 at TPC Deere Run to claim the John Deere Classic.

“Once I got to 14 after making a few birdies, it was like, ‘Alright, let’s get this to 20 under and see if that’s good enough’. I think that enabled me to stay aggressive and not get too nervy, because I had a personal goal.”

The 41-year-old had cruised to a three-under-par front nine, before a bogey at the 11th kickstarted a run of four consecutive birdies.

With a one shot lead, the American would birdie the 17th to put him at 19-under-par and a two stroke margin.

Parring the last, the 2009 US Open champion would secure the title and his first win in ten years, two months and three days.

“It’s been a long 10 years,! There’s been some struggles. I’ve had a couple good years, but nothing like this, where I had a real chance to win.