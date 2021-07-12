Lucas Glover birdied five of the last seven holes to claim his first PGA Tour title in a decade.
Lucas Glover Wins First PGA Title In 10 Years
Glover, whose last win came at the 2011 Wells Fargo Championship, shot a round of the day 64 at TPC Deere Run to claim the John Deere Classic.
“Once I got to 14 after making a few birdies, it was like, ‘Alright, let’s get this to 20 under and see if that’s good enough’. I think that enabled me to stay aggressive and not get too nervy, because I had a personal goal.”
The 41-year-old had cruised to a three-under-par front nine, before a bogey at the 11th kickstarted a run of four consecutive birdies.
With a one shot lead, the American would birdie the 17th to put him at 19-under-par and a two stroke margin.
Parring the last, the 2009 US Open champion would secure the title and his first win in ten years, two months and three days.
“It’s been a long 10 years,! There’s been some struggles. I’ve had a couple good years, but nothing like this, where I had a real chance to win.
“It’s been a difficult 10 years, but I never lost my faith. I felt some good golf coming. I didn’t know how good. I think a lot of times it comes out of nowhere. I’ve been playing well and having some good rounds.
“But I never lost sight of believing I could do this and win again. Probably the most gratifying thing is that I proved myself right and actually proved a lot of other people wrong, which feels good, too. But it always nice to prove yourself right if you truly believe in something.” said Glover.