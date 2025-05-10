The issue of slow play is rarely far from the conversation, and it has once again reared its head during the opening months of the PGA Tour season. For example, The American Express and the Farmers Insurance Open saw rounds taking almost six hours to complete.

However, there was no such issue for the pairing of Lucas Glover and Wyndham Clark in the third round of its latest signature event the Truist Championship.

The two began their third round at Philadelphia Cricket Club at 8.20am local time, with Michael Kim, who began 10 minutes earlier, the only other player on the course at the time because Kim's playing partner Justin Rose withdrew before the third round.

As popular X account reported by Fried Egg Golf, the pair didn’t appear to be in the mood for hanging around longer than they needed to, completing their work on Saturday just 2 hours and 58 minutes after their tee time.

Lucas Glover is a man of his word when it comes to pace of play.He and Wyndham Clark completed their round today at Philadelphia Cricket Club in 2 hours and 58 minutes.May 10, 2025

Glover, in particular, has been vocal about the issue of slow play in recent months. In February, he shared a list of his ideas to solve the issue on his SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio Show, including placing yardages on every sprinkler heads, the removal of honorary observers and sign bearers and banning the controversial green reading method AimPoint.

He was particularly scathing of the latter, saying: "AimPoint statistically hasn't helped anybody make more putts since its inception on the PGA Tour, statistics have borne that out. it’s also kind of rude to be up near the hole and stomping around, figuring out where the break is in your feet. It needs to be banned. It takes forever."

Last year, the PGA Tour introduced several proposals to tackle the issue from the 2026 season, including changes to the structure of fines imposed for slow play and the reduction in field sizes of some events. Another way to tackle the issue is also being trialled, with several PGA Tour events, including the Truist Championship, allowing the use of rangefinders.

While no one could accuse Glover and Clark of slowing things down on Saturday, their lightning-fast rounds fell some way short of the PGA Tour record, which was set by Wesley Bryan in 2017 and saw him zip around East Lake in the Tour Championship in just 1 hour and 29 minutes.

With one round to play, Glover and Clark are at two-over for the tournament.