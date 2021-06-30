Three LET professionals will share their experiences with the mentoring charity.

Ladies European Tour Professionals To Host Workshops With The Girls’ Network Charity

Three Ladies European Tour (LET) professionals set to compete in the Aramco Team Series – London volunteered to act as role models and share their stories with young women from The Girls’ Network, a national mentoring charity aimed at inspiring and empowering girls from the UK’s least advantaged communities.

The Girls’ Network established a one-to-one mentoring programme for 30 young women in 2013. It has since grown to be a resource for more than 1,000 girls between the ages of 14-19 each year, operating across England.

Rachel Drummond, Hannah Burke and Leonie Harm have each committed time to share their own stories, experiences, lessons and successes to help others overcome challenging surroundings.

In the mentoring workshops, the golfers will share insights and personal experiences with girls who may face barriers due to gender, ethnicity or low-income households. The events will take place with a live group of The Girls’ Network members, before being shared with more than 3,000 The Girls’ Network mentees and ambassadors nationally, as well as with over 1,200 mentors.

These virtual workshops were scheduled in the weeks leading up to the London event, which takes place July 8-10, at the Centurion Club, near London.

Some of the girls will join the volunteer team at the $1 million Aramco Team Series – London event to gain valuable work experience and see the players in action. They will also receive group coaching, an ‘Introduction to Golf’ education pack and access to equipment, followed by the chance to take to the golf course.

Michael Wood, Tournament Director for the LET, said, “At the heart of what we’re doing with the Aramco Team Series – London is this mission to elevate the lives of women: to inspire, to drive, and to bring to the table genuine opportunities that could make a genuine impact. Our tournaments take care of that side for our golfers on the course, but it’s off the course that matters just as much to us.

“There is a unanimous, shared sense of duty and optimism among the players of the Ladies European Tour – a desire to make a difference, and a belief they can do so. We know how inspiring these women are, so it really is fantastic to see them so committed to using their own experiences to help those young girls in need of guidance and mentorship.”

Rachel Drummond, who recently founded her own charity, Hole In Wand, to bring more people into the game, said: “It will be a wonderful experience, meeting these girls and hopefully being able to share with them the ups-and-downs of my life and my career in a way that resonates and allows them to see their lives in the context of the much bigger picture.

Charly Young, CEO of The Girls’ Network, said, “We believe that girls coming from disadvantaged backgrounds need greater access to opportunities, but also the confidence to seize those opportunities and the skills to thrive in them. By partnering with the Aramco Team Series – London we’ll be able to bring some truly amazing stories to our girls from successful women who know what it means to look personal difficulty in the face and overcome it. They will be fantastic mentors for our girls, and we look forward to hosting these workshops and providing access to other Ladies First Club-related activities in the near future.”

Ahmed Al-Subaey, Vice-President of Marketing, Sales and Supply Planning at Aramco, added, “Having great athletes from the Aramco Team Series mentoring young girls in the London area is totally in line with our aim of providing opportunities to empower women. I look forward to seeing the young women visit the tournament at Centurion – I can’t thank the mentors enough.”

