The Korean eased to her 21st LPGA Tour title after a five stroke win at the Kia Classic

Inbee Park Wins 21st LPGA Tour Title At Kia Classic

Inbee Park stormed to her 21st LPGA Tour victory at the Kia Classic, winning the event wire-to-wire by five strokes from Lexi Thompson and Amy Olsen.

The Korean, making her first start of 2021, led from day one in California after a 66 and closed out the win with a 70 to finish at 14 under par.

Inbee is now just four LPGA Tour titles away from matching her fellow Korean legend Se Ri Pak’s total of 25 victories.

“She’s somebody that I always looked up to when I was growing up, and obviously she’s always big in my heart,” Park said.

“Trying to follow her footstep is always a great thing. Really happy that I’m getting close.

“It was a great week this week. It was my first week back out in three months or so, and I played so good.

“I mean, I couldn’t believe how I was doing out there this week.

“I thought this week was just kind of a preparation for next week, but I exceeded so much more. I’m just really happy.”

Watch the best of Inbee Park’s final round –

The event marked the return of Michelle Wie, who hadn’t teed it up on tour since her early exit from the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in June 2019.

Wie revealed that she thought her career was over due to injuries and having a baby, but she is back and ready to tee it up in this week’s ANA Inspiration.

The American missed the cut after playing the first 36 holes in 11 over.

England’s Mel Reid was the highest-finishing Brit at the Kia Classic in T26th.

Reid, who won her maiden LPGA Tour title last year, fell away on Sunday after a closing 77.

“Golf course beat me up today,” Reid posted on social media.

The LPGA Tour heads to Mission Hills this week for the year’s first Major at the ANA Inspiration.

Mirim Lee defends the title she won last year after edging out Brooke Henderson and Nelly Korda in a playoff.