The Ryder Cup legend told Sky Sports News that McIlroy is one of the most consistent golfers we've seen

Ian Poulter On Rory McIlroy Criticism: “It’s Ridiculous”

Ian Poulter says criticism of Rory McIlroy is “ridiculous” after the four-time Major winner lost his 54-hole lead and finished 3rd at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Poulter says McIlroy is one of the most consistent golfers of his generation and that it is hard playing under huge expectations.

McIlroy is without a victory since November 2019 and has been receiving criticism for the best part of six years now for not winning more Majors.

Whether it is his putting, his wedge play, his caddie choice or something else, the Northern Irishman is seemingly always under fire if he is not winning tournaments.

The 31-year-old took a one stroke lead into the final round in Abu Dhabi but ended third after a stunning final round from winner Tyrrell Hatton.

“It’s ridiculous. Rory is probably, pound-for-pound the most consistent golfer on the planet. When you look at how many top fives and top 10s he has, his record is incredible,” Poulter told Sky Sports News.

“We all expect so much of him because he is such an incredible talent. And when someone like Rory is a prolific winner in his early years, and then hasn’t won a Major for a few years, the questions get asked.

“But Rory McIlroy is one of the most motivated golfers I’ve ever seen, and one of the most professional.

“He’s extremely knowledgeable about the game of golf, and about his own game, and he’s always looking to make improvements.

“I guess it’s hard being in his position, when there are huge expectations and none more so than the expectations he has of himself.

“So finishing third in Abu Dhabi is probably a disappointment for him when he was leading going into Sunday.

“But it was still a third-place finish, it’s not like he completely blew up and finished outside the top 10.

“He is one of the most consistent players we’ve ever seen in golf.”

