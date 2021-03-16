Who will tame the Bear Trap this week and win the Honda Classic?

Honda Classic Golf Betting Tips 2021

The PGA Tour remains in Florida this week as it takes in the Bear Trap and PGA National for the Honda Classic.

Sungjae Im defends the title he won last year, with the likes of Lee Westwood, Daniel Berger and Adam Scott all headlining a weak-ish field.

So, who do we think will win? Check out our tips below.

Lee Westwood 4 points each way at 22/1 with Bet365

It could go two ways for Westy. He’s either burnt himself out over the past two weeks or increased his hunger to win on the PGA Tour again after back-to-back runners-up finishes. What we do know is that he is playing some of the best golf of anyone on the planet right now and his putter is on fire. After two days at Augusta with his son he may come into the event mentally refreshed and ready to go again. PGA National is a proper ball striker’s course too so that’s certainly in his favour. BET NOW

Talor Gooch 3 points each way at 40/1 with Bet365

The American was T5th at TPC Sawgrass last week and has had three top fives on the PGA Tour in his last 11 starts. He’s still yet to win on the PGA Tour and is playing great golf right now to pick up his first W. He’s at a career-high 64th in the world so is on the best run of his career. BET NOW

Doug Ghim 2 points each way at 60/1 with Bet365

The former World No.1 amateur had a fantastic week at Sawgrass where he faded to a T29 after a closing 78. He’s clearly playing some great stuff and got to see playing partner Justin Thomas storm to victory with a stunning 68 on Sunday. That will surely have given him great motivation having seen up close how to win a huge PGA Tour event. He’s already had a T5 on Tour in 2021 too at the American Express. BET NOW

Henrik Stenson 1 point each way at 225/1 with Bet365

225/1?! We simply can’t look past this price with Bet365. Yes, the Iceman has missed his last four cuts but he has far too much class to not find something soon, especially in a Ryder Cup year. He returns to the Honda for the first time since 2014 so hopefully he’ll have a positive week. BET NOW

