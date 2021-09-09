‘He’s Progressing And Doing Well’ – Stricker Provides Woods Update

The US captain confirmed that Tiger won't be a vice captain but said his recovery is progressing well

Steve Stricker’s US Ryder Cup team is finalised and one player who won’t be at Wisconsin is Tiger Woods.

Woods was involved in a serious car accident in February and is still not fit enough to act as a vice captain for his former Ryder Cup partner at Whistling Straits.

Stricker provided an update on Tiger’s health whilst speaking to Sirius XM radio after announcing his wildcard picks, where he said that the 15-time Major winner’s recovery is progressing well.

“I’ve talked to Tiger a lot,” Stricker said.

“He’s a part of this Ryder Cup family; he won’t be able to be a captain’s assistant this time around just because of his ongoing rehabilitation to try to get better and try to play golf again, and that is going well.

“He’s progressing, he’s doing well, things are moving in the right direction.”

Woods was last seen in public back in June, where he was filmed walking on crutches and putting weight on his injured right leg.

As part of his surgery after the accident, he had a rod placed in his leg and screws and pins in his ankle.

Stricker will miss Woods at this year’s Ryder Cup, as the pair have played together in the match on six occasions across the 2010 and 2012 Ryder Cups.

Only Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth (seven) have played more times as a pair in the Ryder Cup than Woods and Stricker.

Whilst they’ve partnered each other six times, they have only won two games and lost four.

Tiger has played in eight Ryder Cups in total, in 1997, 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2010, 2012 and 2018.

He was also a vice captain to Davis Love III at Hazeltine in 2016, where the USA won 17-11.

