Gene Siller, 41, was one of three men to be found dead at Pine Tree Country Club in Georgia

Georgia Pro Shot Dead On Golf Course

The Director of Golf at Pinetree Country Club in Georgia was shot dead at the weekend on the golf course according to media and police reports.

Gene Siller, a PGA pro, reportedly attempted to stop a pickup truck entering the course before being killed.

The vehicle reportedly got stuck on the course, with a man inside alleged to have shot Siller twice.

The incident apparently happened at 2.20pm local time on Saturday 3rd July, with Siller’s body reported to have been discovered on the 10th green.

Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene due to an “apparent gunshot wound to the head.”

According to the police and reports, two other men were discovered dead in the bed of the truck due to gunshot wounds.

Siller, 41, was a husband and a father of two.

Tributes poured in across social media, including from the PGA, the Georgia State Golf Association and Georgia PGA.

“We are truly heartbroken to hear about the senseless murder that took pace yesterday at Pine Tree Country Club that took the life of PGA member Gene Siller,” PGA of America President Jim Richerson said.

“The PGA of America sends our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathy to his family, club and the Georgia PGA community.”

The Georgia State Golf Association tweeted: “All of us at the GSGA are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred earlier today at Pinetree CC. Our thoughts and prayers are with Gene Siller’s family and friends.”

“Tragedy has stricken the Georgia Section PGA in the loss of our Member, Gene Siller. Thoughts and prayers for his family and the Pinetree Country Club family,” the Georgia PGA tweeted.

A fundraiser has been set up at the club, with the goal of raising $500,000 for Siller’s family.