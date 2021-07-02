The Real Madrid and Wales footballer is an avid golf fan and wants to play his part in growing the game in his home country

Gareth Bale Lends His Support To Wales’ Cazoo Open

Football superstar Gareth Bale has taken his love for golf a step further by becoming a supporting partner of his national event, this year named the Cazoo Open.

To be staged at Celtic Manor the week after The Open, Bale, who has made 96 appearances for his country and is his nation’s all-time top goal scorer, is hoping his involvement with the European Tour event will enable him to play a role in the development of professional and junior golf in Wales.

“The Cazoo Open had been away from the European Tour for a few years and, after watching the coverage last year, ICM Stellar Sports and I decided we wanted to play a part in the development of golf in Wales,” said Bale. “We want to make golf in Wales bigger and we believe that this event can play a big role in that. Hopefully we can get more people watching and grow the game of golf in Wales.

“We want to make it a real spectacle. To have the Welsh public involved would be amazing. We’ve looked at doing other things with junior golf to try and build up golf in Wales – we want to get youngsters out there to watch the players play and do as much as we can to promote it.”

Golf fans will have the opportunity to book their place at Celtic Manor Resort, with tickets for the Cazoo Open supported by Gareth Bale on sale now.

A strictly limited number of tickets will be available for each of the four competition days and Wednesday’s Pro-Am and a percentage of tickets available will be donated to key frontline workers in recognition of their dedicated work throughout the pandemic.

Celtic Manor Resort hosted two consecutive events on the 2020 Race to Dubai as part of the European Tour’s UK Swing, when the Cazoo Open and Celtic Classic were played at the 2010 Ryder Cup host venue.

“Celtic Manor is an incredible venue,” added Bale, who is an honorary member of the Twenty Ten Club. “It’s grown so much over the years; the facilities are amazing. The Twenty Ten course is hard when the rough is up and if you don’t hit many fairways. Everybody who has been there has loved playing it and it’s always a good test of golf.”