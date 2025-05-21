Rory McIlroy And Caddie Harry Diamond Travel To Spain For Europa League Final Between Manchester United And Tottenham Hotspur
McIlroy has travelled to Bilbao in northern Spain to watch his Manchester United team compete for silverware in the second-highest European club competition
Days after his disappointing PGA Championship came to an end, Rory McIlroy is hoping his favorite soccer team can enjoy success in Wednesday night's Europa League final.
McIlroy's Manchester United are in Bilbao - located in northern Spain - to take on fellow English Premier League side, Tottenham Hotspur in Europe's second-most prestigious club competition.
United are marginal favorites to lift the trophy with the bookmakers despite a highly disappointing season, and they could produce a brief moment of glory in an otherwise tough time in front of McIlroy after the men's World No.2 and his caddie, Harry Diamond flew over from the United States of America to watch in person.
A post from European broadcaster, TNT Sports' Instagram account showed the five-time Major winner at a Bilbao hotel with Diamond, commentator Darren Fletcher plus Red Devils legends, Paul Scholes and Rio Ferdinand.
McIlroy will be hoping for better from his team in tonight's big European final after his quest to earn leg two of an unprecedented annual Grand Slam at Quail Hollow - the course at which he has won four times previously - fell flat last week.
The 36-year-old was heavily fancied to back up his recent Masters victory with a sixth Major title but struggled to make the cut in Charlotte, North Carolina - let alone compete - before limping to a T47th-place finish.
The surprising display from McIlroy arrived weeks after he finally crossed the line at Augusta National to complete the career Grand Slam. After doing so, he was invited to Manchester United's home stadium - Old Trafford - by manager, Ruben Amorim to show off his Green Jacket and perhaps inspire a floundering Red Devils squad onto bigger and better things.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
In a video posted to the club's social media channels, Amorim said: "Hi Rory. Congratulations for The Masters and I want to invite you to Old Trafford to show your trophy.
“It is really important to us in this moment. You achieved something that a lot of people thought would be impossible and we want that feeling in our stadium. So, I hope to see you soon at Old Trafford and to meet you.”
While it is unclear whether the life-long Manchester United fan travelled across to England while on a recent visit back to the United Kingdom, it remains possible that the golfer could meet up with United's stars before or after Wednesday night's match.
McIlroy has met up with the United squad on several occasions over the years and attends games whenever he finds a gap in his busy schedule.
The Northern Irishman paraded The Open Championship trophy around Old Trafford before a Premier League game against Swansea City back in 2014 and he has since watched many more matches, including United's away draw against Liverpool at Anfield alongside Tyrrell Hatton in December 2023.
McIlroy was able to visit Spain for the 2025 Europa League final, though, due to not being in the field for this week's Charles Schwab Challenge on the PGA Tour.
The 36-year-old is expected to compete at the Memorial Tournament the following week, however, before going on to play the RBC Canadian Open and then the US Open at Oakmont Country Club.
Further down the line, McIlroy has just been confirmed as part of the DP World India Championship field, where he will make his debut in the country towards the end of this season.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
