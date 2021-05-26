The South African has apologised for his outburst of frustration on the 17th hole at Kiawah Island, which nearly injured Matt Wallace's caddie.

Erik Van Rooyen Apologises For PGA Championship Rage

Erik Van Rooyen has apologised on social media for the rage he displayed on the second day of the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island.

Entering the final four holes playing into the wind, the South African’s frustration got the better of him on the 17th hole after his tee shot trickled into the water.

He then proceeded to obliterate the tee marker, losing a club head which nearly hit Matt Wallace’s caddie, Gareth Lord, in the process.

“Hey everyone,” van Rooyen starts.

“I have been quiet on here whilst I’ve done some reflecting.

“My actions at the PGA Championship were unacceptable.

“I would like to apologise to my team, my sponsors, the PGA of America and the fans for letting you and myself down.

“It was totally out of character for me and it should not have happened.

“I learn from this and do better,” he concludes.

Van Rooyen finished the par-3 with a triple bogey, ending his chances of playing the final two days of the PGA Championship.

He missed the cut, finishing nine over par for the tournament.

It also seemed as if Gareth Lord ignored van Rooyen’s offer of a handshake at the end of the round.

After ruminating for a few days now though, the South African has since shared a sincere apology on social media to his followers.

His first tweet since the beginning of May, van Rooyen also shared the same message on Instagram.

Van Rooyen’s best Major finish came in 2019 at the PGA Championship when he finished T8, though he was unable to progress further this time around at Kiawah Island.

He has one European Tour win to his name, triumphing at the Scandinavian Invitation in 2019, though he is yet to win on the PGA Tour.